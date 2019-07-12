Ladies Golf Night Results – July 10

51 Golfers
1st Flight Winner –Suzanne Lacasse, Lise Noel, Gerry Rose 37
2nd Flight Winner–Barb Leschishin, Luan Buckell, Lynne Zuliani 42
3rd Flight Winner – Kathy Turyk, Wendy Bonitzke, Karen Tail 48
4th Flight Winner –Chrystal Morden, Cheri Lowe, Rabecca Dumont 53
Special Event Winners and Draws
Hole #1 Longest Putt – Northern Lights Ford $15 cash–Suzanne Lacasse
Hole #2 Longest Drive (59 yrs and younger) –Subway Voucher–Guylaine Domich
Hole #2 Longest Putt – North of 17 Lunch Special Coupon –Judy Zagar
Hole #3 Closest to Pin 1st shot- J Provost Contracting$20 cash –Suzanne Lord
Hole #4 Longest Drive (60 yrs +) – Michipicoten First NationGolf Item –Diane Spencer
Hole #4 Longest Putt -Canadian Tire $25 Voucher –Judy Zagar
Hole #5 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wesdome Gold Mines $15 cash –Marcie DLF
Hole #6 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wawa Motor Inn$20 cash –Marcie DLF (birdie)*won by draw
Hole #7 Closest to Pin 1st shot – Millette General Contractors$15 cash –Erin Andrews
Hole #8 Closest to Pizza Box- North of 17 Large Pizza –Gerry Rose
Hole #8 Longest Putt – Fenlon’s Pharmacy $15 cash –Danette Mathias
Hole #9 Longest Putt – Wawa Rent-All and Repair $15 Voucher –Danette Mathias
Hole #9 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Home Building Centre $20 Voucher –Paula Valois
Highest Score (Flight 5) – Michipicoten GolfClub Bucket of Balls – Carm/Chris
Draw Michipicoten Golf Club -$10 clubhouse voucher – Barb Leschishin
Draw Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Balls with carry bag – Laurie Oliver
Draw Ladies Night -$15 cash – Chrissy McRae
18 foot putt ($180): Kathy Miller, Erin Andrews, Linda Sillanpaa-No winner
Any lady wanting to golf can leave her contact info at the Proshop for teams who need a spare. Tee-times can be booked beginning at 8am on Fridays. Call the Proshop 705-856-7409. Thank you to all 2019 sponsors for Ladies’Night Golf for their generous support.