Ladies Golf Night Results – July 10

51 Golfers

1st Flight Winner –Suzanne Lacasse, Lise Noel, Gerry Rose 37

2nd Flight Winner–Barb Leschishin, Luan Buckell, Lynne Zuliani 42

3rd Flight Winner – Kathy Turyk, Wendy Bonitzke, Karen Tail 48

4th Flight Winner –Chrystal Morden, Cheri Lowe, Rabecca Dumont 53

Special Event Winners and Draws

Hole #1 Longest Putt – Northern Lights Ford $15 cash–Suzanne Lacasse

Hole #2 Longest Drive (59 yrs and younger) –Subway Voucher–Guylaine Domich

Hole #2 Longest Putt – North of 17 Lunch Special Coupon –Judy Zagar

Hole #3 Closest to Pin 1st shot- J Provost Contracting$20 cash –Suzanne Lord

Hole #4 Longest Drive (60 yrs +) – Michipicoten First NationGolf Item –Diane Spencer

Hole #4 Longest Putt -Canadian Tire $25 Voucher –Judy Zagar

Hole #5 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wesdome Gold Mines $15 cash –Marcie DLF

Hole #6 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wawa Motor Inn$20 cash –Marcie DLF (birdie)*won by draw

Hole #7 Closest to Pin 1st shot – Millette General Contractors$15 cash –Erin Andrews

Hole #8 Closest to Pizza Box- North of 17 Large Pizza –Gerry Rose

Hole #8 Longest Putt – Fenlon’s Pharmacy $15 cash –Danette Mathias

Hole #9 Longest Putt – Wawa Rent-All and Repair $15 Voucher –Danette Mathias

Hole #9 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Home Building Centre $20 Voucher –Paula Valois

Highest Score (Flight 5) – Michipicoten GolfClub Bucket of Balls – Carm/Chris

Draw Michipicoten Golf Club -$10 clubhouse voucher – Barb Leschishin

Draw Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Balls with carry bag – Laurie Oliver

Draw Ladies Night -$15 cash – Chrissy McRae

18 foot putt ($180): Kathy Miller, Erin Andrews, Linda Sillanpaa-No winner

Any lady wanting to golf can leave her contact info at the Proshop for teams who need a spare. Tee-times can be booked beginning at 8am on Fridays. Call the Proshop 705-856-7409. Thank you to all 2019 sponsors for Ladies’Night Golf for their generous support.