SE OPP investigate plane crash in Hawk Junction

Jul 11, 2019 @ 16:45 – On July 11, 2019, at around 9:00 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Wawa Volunteer Fire Department and Algoma Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were called to the scene of a plane crash in the Town of Hawk Junction, Ontario.

Algoma Power also attended to assist with the resulting power outage in the area.

Transport Canada has been contacted and will be attending. The OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit (FISU) is also assisting with the investigation.

Montgomery Road in Hawk Junction, Ontario, remains closed (other than to local traffic) and will remain so for several hours. OPP is reminding motorists to please avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

