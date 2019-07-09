Ladies’ Night Golf Results – July 3

63 Golfers

1st Flight Winner – Brenda Pelletier, Toni Rutland, Suzanne Lacasse 37

2nd Flight Winner – Lynn Dee Eason, Mary Lynn McKenna, Sue Switzer 45

3rd Flight Winner – Nellie Harvey, Helene Bekintis, Linda Sillanpaa 47

4th Flight Winner – Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait 49

5th Flight Winner – Chris Mitchell, Joan Jewell, Carm Tait 51

Special Event Winners and Draws

Hole #1 Longest Putt – Northern Lights Ford $15 cash – Helene Bekintis

Hole #2 Longest Drive (59 yrs and younger) – Subway Voucher – Susie L Raymond

Hole #2 Longest Putt – North of 17 Lunch Special Coupon – Luan Buckell

Hole #3 Closest to Pin 1st shot- J Provost Contracting $20 cash – Lynn Dee Eason

Hole #4 Longest Drive (60 yrs +) – Michipicoten First Nation Golf Item – Sue Kirby

Hole #4 Longest Putt – Canadian Tire $25 Voucher – Julie Hunter

Hole #5 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wesdome Gold Mines $15 cash – Christina Portis (birdie)

Hole #6 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wawa Motor Inn $20 cash – Toni Rutland (birdie)

Hole #7 Closest to Pin 1st shot – Millette General Contractors $15 cash – Diane Spencer

Hole #8 Closest to Pizza Box- North of 17 Large Pizza – Margaret Davidson

Hole #8 Longest Putt – Fenlon’s Pharmacy $15 cash – Doreen Sabourin

Hole #9 Longest Putt – Wawa Rent-All and Repair $15 Voucher – Kathy Miller

Hole #9 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Home Building Centre $20 Voucher – Toni Rutland

Highest Score (Flight 5) – Michipicoten Golf Club Bucket of Balls – Doreen, Gladys, Jennie

Draw Michipicoten Golf Club – $10 clubhouse voucher – Lynn Dee Eason

Draw Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Balls with carry bag – Laurie Oliver

Draw Ladies Night – $15 cash – Kathy Miller

18 foot putt ($120): Linda Guindon, Courtney Turyk, Nat Lacroix- No winner

Any lady wanting to golf can leave her contact info at the Proshop for teams who need a spare.

Tee-times can be booked beginning at 8am on Fridays. Call the Proshop 705-856-7409.

Thank you to all 2019 sponsors for Ladies’ Night Golf for their generous support.