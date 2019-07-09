Ladies’ Night Golf Results – July 3

63 Golfers
1st Flight Winner – Brenda Pelletier, Toni Rutland, Suzanne Lacasse 37
2nd Flight Winner – Lynn Dee Eason, Mary Lynn McKenna, Sue Switzer 45
3rd Flight Winner – Nellie Harvey, Helene Bekintis, Linda Sillanpaa 47
4th Flight Winner – Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait 49
5th Flight Winner – Chris Mitchell, Joan Jewell, Carm Tait 51
Special Event Winners and Draws
Hole #1 Longest Putt – Northern Lights Ford $15 cash – Helene Bekintis
Hole #2 Longest Drive (59 yrs and younger) – Subway Voucher – Susie L Raymond
Hole #2 Longest Putt – North of 17 Lunch Special Coupon – Luan Buckell
Hole #3 Closest to Pin 1st shot- J Provost Contracting $20 cash – Lynn Dee Eason
Hole #4 Longest Drive (60 yrs +) – Michipicoten First Nation Golf Item – Sue Kirby
Hole #4 Longest Putt – Canadian Tire $25 Voucher – Julie Hunter
Hole #5 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wesdome Gold Mines $15 cash – Christina Portis (birdie)
Hole #6 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wawa Motor Inn $20 cash – Toni Rutland (birdie)
Hole #7 Closest to Pin 1st shot – Millette General Contractors $15 cash – Diane Spencer
Hole #8 Closest to Pizza Box- North of 17 Large Pizza – Margaret Davidson
Hole #8 Longest Putt – Fenlon’s Pharmacy $15 cash – Doreen Sabourin
Hole #9 Longest Putt – Wawa Rent-All and Repair $15 Voucher – Kathy Miller
Hole #9 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Home Building Centre $20 Voucher – Toni Rutland
Highest Score (Flight 5) – Michipicoten Golf Club Bucket of Balls – Doreen, Gladys, Jennie
Draw Michipicoten Golf Club – $10 clubhouse voucher – Lynn Dee Eason
Draw Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Balls with carry bag – Laurie Oliver
Draw Ladies Night – $15 cash – Kathy Miller
18 foot putt ($120): Linda Guindon, Courtney Turyk, Nat Lacroix- No winner
Any lady wanting to golf can leave her contact info at the Proshop for teams who need a spare.
Tee-times can be booked beginning at 8am on Fridays. Call the Proshop 705-856-7409.
Thank you to all 2019 sponsors for Ladies’ Night Golf for their generous support.
