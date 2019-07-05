Men’s Night Golf – July 4

87 Players
1st FLIGHT: Peter Russ, Tim Lesarge, Tanner Paddock – 4 under par 32
2nd FLIGHT: Paul Weaver, Ross Hall, Kevin Sabourin – 3 under par 33
3rdFLIGHT: Craig Spooner, Bernie Erechook, Spare – 2 under par 34
4th FLIGHT: Roger Gamache, Marcel Poulin, Carl Chabot – 1 under par 35
5th FLIGHT: Damon Boyle, Richard Davidson, Jesse Johnson – even par 36
6th FLIGHT: Ray Brisson, Ralph Zagar, Jeff Austin – 2 over par 38
SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
North of 17 Restaurant Voucher Closest to Hole#1: Dylan Buckle
Northern Lights Ford $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole#2: Gilles Cyr
Wawa Motor Inn $25. Voucher Closest to Hole #3: Jeff Tait
Brokerlink Insurance $20.00 Closest to Hole #4: Jamie Boylan
Canadian Tire $25.Voucher Closest to Hole #5: Mike Lavergne
Viking Restaurant Voucher Closest to Hole #6: Carl Chabot (eagle!)
Mission Motors– $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: No Winner – carry over
RD YARD CARE – $20 –Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Jamie Boylan
Roxy Bowling Lanes- $25. Voucher-Longest Drive Hole#9: Damon Boylan
Subway Sandwiches$20.00 Voucher Closest to Hole#9: Vic Sillampaa
Winner: Driving Range Voucher: Danny Mathias
Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Bernie Erechook
Winner of Cash Draw for $44.00-Chris Buckell
Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7-($464)-NO WINNER– Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. 50% to the Winner & 50% to the Club.
25 Foot Putt ($236.00)-5 PUTTERS:
Dan McCoy, Rene Gagne, Marcel Poulin, Eric Mitrikas, Tanner Paddock-NO WINNER
Trivia Question: There are 4 majors in the Men’s PGA Golf Tour. # of those are played in the U.S. Name those 3 tournaments?
ANSWER: The Masters, The PGA Championship and The U.S. Open
WINNER: Marcelle Terris
Happenings this week at the Michipicoten Golf Club: Masonic Lodge Hosting Annual Tournament Today, July 5th. Senior Golf. Ladies Night and Men’s Night are all a go for this week. When you call in on Monday morning’s at 8:00 a.m. for your tee time please call 705-856-7409. No Tournaments this coming weekend so get down and golf.
PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT. Our ClubMatch Play Tournament registration is closing this Saturday. If you want to have a lot of fun this summer call the Pro Shop for details…705 856 7409
Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2019 season!! Without their support Men’s Night Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.
This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Men’s Night Golf – July 4 - July 5, 2019
- Thank You – M.H.S. Graduation 2019 - July 5, 2019
- Harte Gold Expands Sugar Zone Mineralization - July 5, 2019