Men’s Night Golf – July 4

87 Players

1st FLIGHT: Peter Russ, Tim Lesarge, Tanner Paddock – 4 under par 32

2nd FLIGHT: Paul Weaver, Ross Hall, Kevin Sabourin – 3 under par 33

3rdFLIGHT: Craig Spooner, Bernie Erechook, Spare – 2 under par 34

4th FLIGHT: Roger Gamache, Marcel Poulin, Carl Chabot – 1 under par 35

5th FLIGHT: Damon Boyle, Richard Davidson, Jesse Johnson – even par 36

6th FLIGHT: Ray Brisson, Ralph Zagar, Jeff Austin – 2 over par 38

 

 

                                             SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 Restaurant Voucher Closest to Hole#1: Dylan Buckle

Northern Lights Ford $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole#2: Gilles Cyr

Wawa Motor Inn $25. Voucher Closest to Hole #3: Jeff Tait

Brokerlink Insurance $20.00 Closest to Hole #4: Jamie Boylan

Canadian Tire $25.Voucher Closest to Hole #5: Mike Lavergne

Viking Restaurant Voucher Closest to Hole #6: Carl Chabot (eagle!)

Mission Motors– $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: No Winner – carry over

RD YARD CARE – $20 –Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Jamie Boylan

Roxy Bowling Lanes- $25. Voucher-Longest Drive Hole#9: Damon Boylan

Subway Sandwiches$20.00 Voucher Closest to Hole#9: Vic Sillampaa

Winner: Driving Range Voucher: Danny Mathias

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Bernie Erechook

Winner of Cash Draw for $44.00-Chris Buckell

 

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7-($464)-NO WINNER– Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. 50% to the Winner & 50% to the Club.

 

25 Foot Putt ($236.00)-5 PUTTERS:

Dan McCoy, Rene Gagne, Marcel Poulin, Eric Mitrikas, Tanner Paddock-NO WINNER

 

Trivia Question: There are 4 majors in the Men’s PGA Golf Tour. # of those are played in the U.S. Name those 3 tournaments?

ANSWER: The Masters, The PGA Championship and The U.S. Open

WINNER: Marcelle Terris

 

Happenings this week at the Michipicoten Golf Club: Masonic Lodge Hosting Annual Tournament Today, July 5th. Senior Golf. Ladies Night and Men’s Night are all a go for this week. When you call in on Monday morning’s at 8:00 a.m. for your tee time please call 705-856-7409. No Tournaments this coming weekend so get down and golf.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT. Our ClubMatch Play Tournament registration is closing this Saturday. If you want to have a lot of fun this summer call the Pro Shop for details…705 856 7409

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2019 season!! Without their support Men’s Night Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.

 

 

 

 

 

