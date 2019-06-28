Breaking News

Ladies’ Golf Night – June 26

66 Golfers

1st Flight Winner – Charlee Simon, Guylaine Domich, Suzanne Lacasse 35
2nd Flight Winner – Alexis Alexopoulos, Danette Mathias, Judy Zagar 42
3rd Flight Winner – Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Debbie MacDonnell 44
4th Flight Winner – Linda Guindon, Paula Valois, Louise Moran 49
5th Flight Winner – Lynn Dee Eason, Mary Lynn McKenna, Sue Switzer 52

Special Event Winners and Draws

Hole #1 Longest Putt – Northern Lights Ford $15 cash – Marcelle Terris
Hole #2 Longest Drive (59 yrs and younger) – Subway Voucher – Chantal Cousineau
Hole #2 Longest Putt – North of 17 Lunch Special Coupon – Suzanne Lacasse
Hole #3 Closest to Pin 1st shot- J Provost Contracting $20 cash – Doreen Sabourin
Hole #4 Longest Drive (60 yrs +) – Michipicoten First Nation Golf Item – Lynn Dee Eason
Hole #4 Longest Putt – Canadian Tire $25 Voucher – Debbie MacDonnell
Hole #5 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wesdome Gold Mines $15 cash – Lise Noel
Hole #6 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wawa Motor Inn $20 cash – Lise Noel
Hole #7 Closest to Pin 1st shot – Millette General Contractors $15 cash – Suzanne Lacasse
Hole #8 Closest to Pizza Box- North of 17 Large Pizza – Marcelle Terris
Hole #8 Longest Putt – Fenlon’s Pharmacy $15 cash – Norma Kauk
Hole #9 Longest Putt – Wawa Rent-All and Repair $15 Voucher – Beth Vachon
Hole #9 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Home Building Centre $20 Voucher – Charlee Simon

Highest Score (Flight 5) – Michipicoten Golf Club Bucket of Balls – Edith/Natalie
Draw Michipicoten Golf Club – $10 clubhouse voucher – Charlee Simon
Draw Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Balls with carrying bag – Nadine Cartledge
Draw Ladies Night – $15 cash – Joan Jewell

18-foot putt ($120): Lise Noel, Chantal Cousineau, Marie Andree Boivin- No winner

Any lady wanting to golf can leave her contact info at the Proshop for teams who need a spare. Tee-times can be booked beginning at 8 am on Fridays. Call the ProShop 705-856-7409. Thank you to all 2019 sponsors for Ladies’ Night Golf for their generous support.

