72 Golfers

1st Flight Winner –Toni Rutland, Brenda Pelletier 39

2nd Flight Winner–Lynn Dee Eason, Mary Lynn McKenna, Sue Switzer 44

3rd Flight Winner –Chrissy McRae, Cathy Cyr, Ida Vernier 45

4th Flight Winner –Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait 47

5thFlight Winner –Carm Tait, Joan Jewell, Sandra Case 53

Special Event Winners and Draws

Hole #1 Longest Putt – Northern Lights Ford $15 cash–Lynn Dee Eason

Hole #2 Longest Drive (59 yrs and younger) –Subway Voucher–Melissa Terris

Hole #2 Longest Putt – North of 17 Lunch Special Coupon –Marcelle Terris

Hole #3 Closest to Pin 1st shot- J Provost Contracting$20 cash –Suzanne Lacasse

Hole #4 Longest Drive (60 yrs +) – Michipicoten First NationGolf Item –Toni Rutland

Hole #4 Longest Putt -Canadian Tire $25 Voucher –Suzanne Lacasse

Hole #5 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wesdome Gold Mines $15 cash –Brenda Pelletier

Hole #6 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wawa Motor Inn$20 cash –Suzanne Lacasse

Hole #7 Closest to Pin 1st shot – Millette General Contractors$15 cash –Marcie DLF

Hole #8 Closest to Pizza Box- North of 17 Large Pizza –Kathy Turyk

Hole #8 Longest Putt – Fenlon’s Pharmacy $15 cash –Brooke MacLellan

Hole #9 Longest Putt – Wawa Rent-All and Repair $15 Voucher –Lise Noel

Hole #9 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Home Building Centre $20 Voucher –Suzanne Lacasse

Highest Score (Flight 5) – Michipicoten GolfClub Bucket of Balls–Rabecca/Brooke

Draw Michipicoten Golf Club –$10 clubhouse voucher –Laura Mersereau

Draw Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Balls with carry bag –Ashley Dechamplain

Draw Ladies Night –$15 cash –Rachael Amos

18-foot putt ($90): Brooke MacLellan, Marcelle Terris, Gerry Rose-No winner

Any lady wanting to golf can leave her contact info at the Proshop for teams who need a spare. Tee-times can be booked beginning at 8am on Fridays. Call the Proshop 705-856-7409.

Thank you to all 2019 sponsors for Ladies’ Night Golf for their generous support.