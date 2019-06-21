72 Golfers
1st Flight Winner –Toni Rutland, Brenda Pelletier 39
2nd Flight Winner–Lynn Dee Eason, Mary Lynn McKenna, Sue Switzer 44
3rd Flight Winner –Chrissy McRae, Cathy Cyr, Ida Vernier 45
4th Flight Winner –Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait 47
5thFlight Winner –Carm Tait, Joan Jewell, Sandra Case 53
Special Event Winners and Draws
Hole #1 Longest Putt – Northern Lights Ford $15 cash–Lynn Dee Eason
Hole #2 Longest Drive (59 yrs and younger) –Subway Voucher–Melissa Terris
Hole #2 Longest Putt – North of 17 Lunch Special Coupon –Marcelle Terris
Hole #3 Closest to Pin 1st shot- J Provost Contracting$20 cash –Suzanne Lacasse
Hole #4 Longest Drive (60 yrs +) – Michipicoten First NationGolf Item –Toni Rutland
Hole #4 Longest Putt -Canadian Tire $25 Voucher –Suzanne Lacasse
Hole #5 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wesdome Gold Mines $15 cash –Brenda Pelletier
Hole #6 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wawa Motor Inn$20 cash –Suzanne Lacasse
Hole #7 Closest to Pin 1st shot – Millette General Contractors$15 cash –Marcie DLF
Hole #8 Closest to Pizza Box- North of 17 Large Pizza –Kathy Turyk
Hole #8 Longest Putt – Fenlon’s Pharmacy $15 cash –Brooke MacLellan
Hole #9 Longest Putt – Wawa Rent-All and Repair $15 Voucher –Lise Noel
Hole #9 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Home Building Centre $20 Voucher –Suzanne Lacasse
Highest Score (Flight 5) – Michipicoten GolfClub Bucket of Balls–Rabecca/Brooke
Draw Michipicoten Golf Club –$10 clubhouse voucher –Laura Mersereau
Draw Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Balls with carry bag –Ashley Dechamplain
Draw Ladies Night –$15 cash –Rachael Amos
18-foot putt ($90): Brooke MacLellan, Marcelle Terris, Gerry Rose-No winner
Any lady wanting to golf can leave her contact info at the Proshop for teams who need a spare. Tee-times can be booked beginning at 8am on Fridays. Call the Proshop 705-856-7409.
Thank you to all 2019 sponsors for Ladies’ Night Golf for their generous support.
