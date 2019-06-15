Men’s Night Golf – June 13

105 Players
1stFLIGHT: Jessy Dechamplain, Joel Dechamplain-4 under par 32
2ndFLIGHT: John Simon, Shane Bukowski, Karl Benstead-2 under par 34
3rdFLIGHT: Mitch Cousineau, Michel Lemoyne, Cris Rouleau-even par 36
4thFLIGHT: Mark Szekely, Andre Bedard, Kevin Auger– even par 36
5thFLIGHT: Derek Hardy, Zack White- 2 over par 38
6thFLIGHT: Kevin Sabourin, Ross Hall, Paul Weaver- 3 over par 39
7thFLIGHT: Richard Davidson, Jesse Johnson, Andrew Chalykoff- 4 over par 40
SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
North of 17 RestaurantVoucher Closest to Hole#1: Joel Dechapmlain
Northern Lights Ford$25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole#2: Cris Rouleau
Wawa Motor Inn-$25. Voucher-Closest to Hole #3: Francis Dechamplain
Brokerlink Insurance$20.00 Closest to Hole #4: Shane Bukowski
Canadian Tire-$25.Voucher Closest to Hole #5: Jeff Amos
Viking RestaurantVoucher Closest to Hole #6: Shane Bukowski
Mission Motors– $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Damon Boylan
RD YARD CARE – $20 –Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Andre Bedard
Roxy Bowling Lanes- $25. Voucher-Longest Drive Hole#9: Dylan Buckell
Subway Sandwiches$20.00 Voucher Closest to Hole#9: Jessy Dechamplain
Winner: Driving Range Voucher: Bradley Case
Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Roland Lachapelle
Winner of Cash Draw for $53.00-Cliff Ingham
Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7-($204.00)-NO WINNER – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. 50% to the Winner & 50% to the Club.
25 Foot Putt ($103.00)-4 PUTTERS:
Cris Rouleau, Stephane Cyr, Jamie Boylan, Luc Belanger-NO WINNER
Trivia Question: Who is the oldest player to win the U.S. Open?
ANSWER: Hale Irwin-45 yrs-15 day old when he won in 1990. WINNER: Margaret Davidson.
Happenings this week at the Michipicoten Golf Club: Royal Canadian Legion hosting annual tournament June 15/19. Senior Golf. Ladies Night and Men’s Night are all a go for this week. When you call in on Monday morning’s at 8:00 a.m. for your tee time please call 705-856-7409. No Tournaments this weekend so get down and golf.
PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT.
Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2019 season!! Without their support Men’s Night Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.
This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Men’s Night Golf – June 13 - June 15, 2019
- Letter – Agency Stores - June 14, 2019
- Ontario NDP convention to launch Ontario’s Green New Democratic Deal - June 14, 2019