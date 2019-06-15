Breaking News

Men’s Night Golf – June 13

105 Players

1stFLIGHT: Jessy Dechamplain, Joel Dechamplain-4 under par 32

2ndFLIGHT: John Simon, Shane Bukowski, Karl Benstead-2 under par 34

3rdFLIGHT: Mitch Cousineau, Michel Lemoyne, Cris Rouleau-even par 36

4thFLIGHT: Mark Szekely, Andre Bedard, Kevin Auger– even par 36

5thFLIGHT: Derek Hardy, Zack White- 2 over par 38

6thFLIGHT: Kevin Sabourin, Ross Hall, Paul Weaver- 3 over par 39

7thFLIGHT: Richard Davidson, Jesse Johnson, Andrew Chalykoff- 4 over par 40

 

                                             SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 RestaurantVoucher Closest to Hole#1: Joel Dechapmlain

Northern Lights Ford$25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole#2: Cris Rouleau

Wawa Motor Inn-$25. Voucher-Closest to Hole #3: Francis Dechamplain

Brokerlink Insurance$20.00 Closest to Hole #4: Shane Bukowski

Canadian Tire-$25.Voucher Closest to Hole #5: Jeff Amos

Viking RestaurantVoucher Closest to Hole #6: Shane Bukowski

Mission Motors– $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Damon Boylan

RD YARD CARE – $20 –Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Andre Bedard

Roxy Bowling Lanes- $25. Voucher-Longest Drive Hole#9: Dylan Buckell

Subway Sandwiches$20.00 Voucher Closest to Hole#9: Jessy Dechamplain

Winner: Driving Range Voucher: Bradley Case

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Roland Lachapelle

Winner of Cash Draw for $53.00-Cliff Ingham

 

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7-($204.00)-NO WINNER – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. 50% to the Winner & 50% to the Club.

25 Foot Putt ($103.00)-4 PUTTERS:

Cris Rouleau, Stephane Cyr, Jamie Boylan, Luc Belanger-NO WINNER

 

Trivia Question: Who is the oldest player to win the U.S. Open?

ANSWER: Hale Irwin-45 yrs-15 day old when he won in 1990. WINNER: Margaret Davidson.

 

Happenings this week at the Michipicoten Golf Club: Royal Canadian Legion hosting annual tournament June 15/19. Senior Golf. Ladies Night and Men’s Night are all a go for this week. When you call in on Monday morning’s at 8:00 a.m. for your tee time please call 705-856-7409. No Tournaments this weekend so get down and golf.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2019 season!! Without their support Men’s Night Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.

 

 

 

 

 

