Men’s Night Golf – June 6

99 Players

1stFLIGHT: Mitch Cousineau, Jason Rouleau, Michel Lemoyne -5 under par 31

2ndFLIGHT: Roger Gamache, Marcel Poulin, Dan Guay-2 under par 34

3rdFLIGHT: Derek Doyle, Joey Ralph-1 under par 35

4thFLIGHT: Jamie Boylan, Damon Boylan, Jacob Sanderson– even par 36

5thFLIGHT: Paul Bernath, Cliff Ingham, Jean Meloche- 1 over par 37

6thFLIGHT: Dave Jennings, Jim Oleynik, Jean Desgagne- 3 over par 39

7thFLIGHT: Sandy Oliver, Mario Casavant, Chris Casavant- 7 over par 43

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 RestaurantVoucher Closest to Hole#1: Jason Belisle

Northern Lights Ford$25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole#2: Doug Melbourne

Wawa Motor Inn-$25. Voucher-Closest to Hole #3: Jason Rouleau

Brokerlink Insurance$20.00 Closest to Hole #4: Francis Dechamplain

Canadian Tire-$25.Voucher Closest to Hole #5: Nick Alexopoulos

Viking RestaurantVoucher Closest to Hole #6: Francis Dechamplain

Mission Motors– $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: NO WINNER

RD YARD CARE – $20 –Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Jacob Sanderson

Roxy Bowling Lanes- $25. Voucher-Longest Drive Hole#9: Tom Terris

Subway Sandwiches$20.00 Voucher Closest to Hole#9: Dylan Buckell

Winner: Driving Range Voucher: Raphael Ramsay

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Paul Weaver

Winner of Cash Draw for $50.00-Brayden Spooner

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7-($99.00)-NO WINNER – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. 50% to the Winner & 50% to the Club.

25 Foot Putt ($65.00)-4 PUTTERS: Jim Oleynik, Dave Jennings, Craig Spooner, Stephane Cyr-NO WINNER

Trivia Question: A player hits on to the green. A seagull flies in and picks up the ball, flies of with it, and drops it into the water. How is this handled?

ANSWER: The player can place a new ball in the approximate position. No penalty incurred. WINNER: Karl Benstead.

Happenings this week at the Michipicoten Golf Club: Senior Golf. Ladies Night and Men’s Night are all a go for this week. When you call in on Monday morning’s at 8:00 a.m. for your tee time please call 705-856-7409. No Tournaments this weekend so get down and golf.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2019 season!! Without their support, Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.