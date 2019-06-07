Ladies Night Golf – June 5

66 Golfers

1st Flight Winner –Lise Noel, Suzanne Lacasse, Gerry Rose 35

2nd Flight Winner–Danette Mathias, Judy Zagar, Alexis Alexopoulos 43

3rd Flight Winner –Chrissy McRae, Cathy Cyr, Ida Vernier 46

4th Flight Winner –Chrystal Morden, Cheri Lowe, Jodi Renaud 49

5thFlight Winner –Julie Hunter, Jenelle McAuley 50

Special Event Winners and Draws

Hole #1 Longest Putt – Northern Lights Ford $15 cash–Valerie Levesque

Hole #2 Longest Drive (59 yrs and younger) –Subway Voucher–Chantal Cousineau

Hole #2 Longest Putt – North of 17 Lunch Special Coupon –Marcie DLF

Hole #3 Closest to Pin 1st shot- J Provost Contracting$20 cash –Jennifer McLaughlin

Hole #4 Longest Drive (60 yrs +) – Michipicoten First NationGolf Item –Chris Mitchell

Hole #4 Longest Putt -Canadian Tire $25 Voucher –Valerie Levesque

Hole #5 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wesdome Gold Mines $15 cash –Evra Levesque

Hole #6 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wawa Motor Inn$20 cash –Lise Noel (Birdie)

Hole #7 Closest to Pin 1st shot – Millette General Contractors$15 cash –Beth Vachon

Hole #8 Closest to Pizza Box- North of 17 Large Pizza –Nadine Cartledge

Hole #8 Longest Putt – Fenlon’s Pharmacy $15 cash –Paula Valois

Hole #9 Longest Putt – Wawa Rent-All and Repair $15 Voucher – Sue Switzer

Hole #9 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Home Building Centre $20 Voucher –Erin Andrews

Highest Score (Flight 5) – Michipicoten GolfClub Bucket of Balls–Chris/Joan/Carm

Draw Michipicoten Golf Club –$10 clubhouse voucher –Julie Hunter

Draw Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Balls with carry bag –Judy Zagar

Draw Ladies Night –$15 cash –Marcelle Terrie

18 foot putt: Evra Levesque, Edie Levesque, Lise Noel -No winner

Thank you to all our 2019 sponsors for Ladies’Night Golf for their generous support.

