Ladies Night Golf – June 5

66 Golfers
1st Flight Winner –Lise Noel, Suzanne Lacasse, Gerry Rose 35
2nd Flight Winner–Danette Mathias, Judy Zagar, Alexis Alexopoulos 43
3rd Flight Winner –Chrissy McRae, Cathy Cyr, Ida Vernier 46
4th Flight Winner –Chrystal Morden, Cheri Lowe, Jodi Renaud 49
5thFlight Winner –Julie Hunter, Jenelle McAuley 50
Special Event Winners and Draws
Hole #1 Longest Putt – Northern Lights Ford $15 cash–Valerie Levesque
Hole #2 Longest Drive (59 yrs and younger) –Subway Voucher–Chantal Cousineau
Hole #2 Longest Putt – North of 17 Lunch Special Coupon –Marcie DLF
Hole #3 Closest to Pin 1st shot- J Provost Contracting$20 cash –Jennifer McLaughlin
Hole #4 Longest Drive (60 yrs +) – Michipicoten First NationGolf Item –Chris Mitchell
Hole #4 Longest Putt -Canadian Tire $25 Voucher –Valerie Levesque
Hole #5 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wesdome Gold Mines $15 cash –Evra Levesque
Hole #6 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wawa Motor Inn$20 cash –Lise Noel (Birdie)
Hole #7 Closest to Pin 1st shot – Millette General Contractors$15 cash –Beth Vachon
Hole #8 Closest to Pizza Box- North of 17 Large Pizza –Nadine Cartledge
Hole #8 Longest Putt – Fenlon’s Pharmacy $15 cash –Paula Valois
Hole #9 Longest Putt – Wawa Rent-All and Repair $15 Voucher – Sue Switzer
Hole #9 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Home Building Centre $20 Voucher –Erin Andrews
Highest Score (Flight 5) – Michipicoten GolfClub Bucket of Balls–Chris/Joan/Carm
Draw Michipicoten Golf Club –$10 clubhouse voucher –Julie Hunter
Draw Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Balls with carry bag –Judy Zagar
Draw Ladies Night –$15 cash –Marcelle Terrie
18 foot putt: Evra Levesque, Edie Levesque, Lise Noel -No winner
Thank you to all our 2019 sponsors for Ladies’Night Golf for their generous support.
Tee-times can be booked beginning at 8 am on Fridays. Call the Proshop 705-856-7409.
