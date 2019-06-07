A Monster Truck Show is Coming

…to BlaSters (Soo Blaster) on Friday, June 28 at 8 pm (doors open at 7:30).
This hard-hitting Canadian act with an energetic stage show hails from Hamilton Ontario. These Canadian rockers have three studio full albums under their belts (Furiosity, 2013, Sittin’ Heavy, 2016 and are currently pushing their latest True Rockers, 2018)
The band is loud and is knows for its lively performances.
In 2013, the band won the Juno award for Breakthrough Group of the Year, and have toured with hard rock legends Alice In Chains; opening for them on their 2014.
The bands’ current album features Dee Snider of Twisted Fame on a track called Evolution.
Band members Jon Harvey, Jeremy Wilderman, Brandon Bliss, and Steve Kiley will arrive with special guests Fortunate Losers and this will be the first of 6 shows across Canada supporting their Canadian Bonus Round tour.
Monster Truck will be performing at BlaSters at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7:30), tickets are $35 in advance.
