Men’s Night Golf – May 30

73 Players
1st FLIGHT: Jessy Dechamplain, Joey Dechamplain, Francis Dechamplain-3 under par 33
2nd FLIGHT: Bernie Erechook, Craig Spooner-1 under par 35 3rd FLIGHT: Roger Gamache, Marcel Poulin, Regis Chicoine-even par 36
4th FLIGHT: Paul Vachon, Mark McRae, Rolly Lachapelle – 1 over par 37
5th FLIGHT: Gary Trudeau, Spike Spreng- 3 over par 39
SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
North of 17 Restaurant Voucher Closest to Hole#1: Bill Carruthers
Northern Lights Ford$25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole#2: Zack White
Wawa Motor Inn-$25. Voucher-Closest to Hole #3: Alex Morin-HOLE IN ONE!!!
Brokerlink Insurance$20.00 Closest to Hole #4: Scott Carruthers
Canadian Tire-$25.Voucher Closest to Hole #5: Mitch Cousineau
Viking RestaurantVoucher Closest to Hole #6: Mike Lavergne
Mission Motors– $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Jessy Dechamplain
RD YARD CARE – $20 –Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Rene Gagne
Roxy Bowling Lanes- $25. Voucher-Longest Drive Hole#9: Paul Bernath
Subway Sandwiches$20.00 Voucher Closest to Hole#9: Kyle Wood
Winner: Driving Range Voucher: Marcel Poulin
Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Paul Bernath
Winner of Cash Draw for $37.00-Richard Davidson
Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7-($3,645.00) – WINNER-ALEX MORIN! HOLE IN ONE ON #3-$1,822.50– Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. 50% to the Winner & 50% to the Club. Competition will start to build again this week.
25 Foot Putt ($65.00)-3 PUTTERS:
Jessy Dechamplain, Luc Belanger, Zack White-WINNER-LUC BELANGER!!
Trivia Question: We all have done this at some point in our golf game. The dreaded Double Hit. What penalty is incurred for the Double Hit?
- 1 Stroke Penalty. B. 2 Stroke Penalty. C. No Penalty
Answer: C-No Penalty
Winner – Richard Davidson
Happenings this week at the Michipicoten Golf Club: Senior Golf. Ladies Night and Men’s Night are all a go for this week. When you call in on Monday morning’s at 8:00 a.m. for your tee time please call 705-856-7409. No Tournaments this weekend so get down and golf.
PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH – NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT.
Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2019 season!! Without their support Men’s Night Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.
