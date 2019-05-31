Breaking News

Men’s Night Golf – May 30

Post Views: 153

73 Players

1st FLIGHT: Jessy Dechamplain, Joey Dechamplain, Francis Dechamplain-3 under par 33

2nd FLIGHT: Bernie Erechook, Craig Spooner-1 under par 35                                   3rd FLIGHT: Roger Gamache, Marcel Poulin, Regis Chicoine-even par 36

4th FLIGHT: Paul Vachon, Mark McRae, Rolly Lachapelle – 1 over par 37

5th FLIGHT: Gary Trudeau, Spike Spreng- 3 over par 39

 

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 Restaurant Voucher Closest to Hole#1: Bill Carruthers

Northern Lights Ford$25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole#2: Zack White

Wawa Motor Inn-$25. Voucher-Closest to Hole #3: Alex Morin-HOLE IN ONE!!!

Brokerlink Insurance$20.00 Closest to Hole #4: Scott Carruthers

Canadian Tire-$25.Voucher Closest to Hole #5: Mitch Cousineau

Viking RestaurantVoucher Closest to Hole #6: Mike Lavergne

Mission Motors– $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Jessy Dechamplain

RD YARD CARE – $20 –Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Rene Gagne

Roxy Bowling Lanes- $25. Voucher-Longest Drive Hole#9: Paul Bernath

Subway Sandwiches$20.00 Voucher Closest to Hole#9: Kyle Wood

Winner: Driving Range Voucher: Marcel Poulin

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Paul Bernath

Winner of Cash Draw for $37.00-Richard Davidson

 

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7-($3,645.00) – WINNER-ALEX MORIN! HOLE IN ONE ON #3-$1,822.50– Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. 50% to the Winner & 50% to the Club. Competition will start to build again this week.

 

25 Foot Putt ($65.00)-3 PUTTERS:

Jessy Dechamplain, Luc Belanger, Zack White-WINNER-LUC BELANGER!!

 

Trivia Question: We all have done this at some point in our golf game. The dreaded Double Hit. What penalty is incurred for the Double Hit?

  1. 1 Stroke Penalty. B. 2 Stroke Penalty. C. No Penalty

Answer: C-No Penalty

Winner – Richard Davidson

 

Happenings this week at the Michipicoten Golf Club: Senior Golf. Ladies Night and Men’s Night are all a go for this week. When you call in on Monday morning’s at 8:00 a.m. for your tee time please call 705-856-7409. No Tournaments this weekend so get down and golf.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH – NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2019 season!! Without their support Men’s Night Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.

 

 

 

 

 

This Media Release

This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]

Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*