Ladies’ Night Golf – May 29

54 Golfers

1st Flight Winner –Evra Levesque, Edie Levesque 41

2nd Flight Winner-Lynn Dee Eason, Susan Switzer, Mary Lynn McKenna 45

3rd Flight Winner – Jan Gagnon, Ashley Omolida 48

4th Flight Winner -Joan Jewell, Chris Mitchell, Carm Tait 50

Special Event Winners and Draws

Hole #1 Longest Putt – Northern Lights Ford $15 cash– Marcelle Terris

Hole #2 Longest Drive (59 yrs and younger) –Subway Voucher – Maury O’Neill

Hole #2 Longest Putt – North of 17 Lunch Special Coupon – Luan Buckell

Hole #3 Closest to Pin 1st shot- J Provost Contracting$20 cash – Gerry Rose

Hole #4 Longest Drive (60 yrs +) – Michipicoten First NationGolf Item – Lynne Zuliani

Hole #4 Longest Putt – Canadian Tire $25 Voucher – Chantal Turcotte

Hole #5 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wesdome Gold Mines $15 cash -Edith Levesque

Hole #6 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wawa Motor Inn$20 cash – Erin Andrews

Hole #7 Closest to Pin 1st shot – Millette General Contractors$15 cash – Edie Levesque

Hole #8 Closest to Pizza Box- North of 17 Large Pizza – Doreen Sabourin

Hole #8 Longest Putt – Fenlon’s Pharmacy $15 cash – Valerie Levesque

Hole #9 Longest Putt – Wawa Rent-All and Repair $15 Voucher – Evra Levesque

Hole #9 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Home Building Centre $20 Voucher – Chantal Turcotte

Highest Score (Flight 4) – Michipicoten GolfClub Bucket of Balls – Lise/Connie/Doreen

Draw Michipicoten Golf Club –$10 clubhouse voucher – Evra Levesque

Draw Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Balls with carry bag – Valerie Levesque

Draw Ladies Night –$15 cash – Linda Guindon

18 foot putt: Lynn Dee Eason, Carole Moisan, Sherry Giroulx -No winner

Thank you to all our 2019 sponsors for Ladies’Night Golf for their generous support. Tee-times can be booked beginning at 8am on Fridays. Call the Proshop 705-856-7409.