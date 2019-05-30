54 Golfers
1st Flight Winner –Evra Levesque, Edie Levesque 41
2nd Flight Winner-Lynn Dee Eason, Susan Switzer, Mary Lynn McKenna 45
3rd Flight Winner – Jan Gagnon, Ashley Omolida 48
4th Flight Winner -Joan Jewell, Chris Mitchell, Carm Tait 50
Special Event Winners and Draws
Hole #1 Longest Putt – Northern Lights Ford $15 cash– Marcelle Terris
Hole #2 Longest Drive (59 yrs and younger) –Subway Voucher – Maury O’Neill
Hole #2 Longest Putt – North of 17 Lunch Special Coupon – Luan Buckell
Hole #3 Closest to Pin 1st shot- J Provost Contracting$20 cash – Gerry Rose
Hole #4 Longest Drive (60 yrs +) – Michipicoten First NationGolf Item – Lynne Zuliani
Hole #4 Longest Putt – Canadian Tire $25 Voucher – Chantal Turcotte
Hole #5 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wesdome Gold Mines $15 cash -Edith Levesque
Hole #6 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wawa Motor Inn$20 cash – Erin Andrews
Hole #7 Closest to Pin 1st shot – Millette General Contractors$15 cash – Edie Levesque
Hole #8 Closest to Pizza Box- North of 17 Large Pizza – Doreen Sabourin
Hole #8 Longest Putt – Fenlon’s Pharmacy $15 cash – Valerie Levesque
Hole #9 Longest Putt – Wawa Rent-All and Repair $15 Voucher – Evra Levesque
Hole #9 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Home Building Centre $20 Voucher – Chantal Turcotte
Highest Score (Flight 4) – Michipicoten GolfClub Bucket of Balls – Lise/Connie/Doreen
Draw Michipicoten Golf Club –$10 clubhouse voucher – Evra Levesque
Draw Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Balls with carry bag – Valerie Levesque
Draw Ladies Night –$15 cash – Linda Guindon
18 foot putt: Lynn Dee Eason, Carole Moisan, Sherry Giroulx -No winner
Thank you to all our 2019 sponsors for Ladies’Night Golf for their generous support. Tee-times can be booked beginning at 8am on Fridays. Call the Proshop 705-856-7409.
This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Ladies’ Night Golf – May 29 - May 30, 2019
- Poker Walk Results - May 30, 2019
- Fast Food Shown to cause weight gain - May 29, 2019