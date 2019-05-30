Breaking News

June 1st, 9 – ?, 135 Regina Crescent

Post Views: 35

Yard Sale

135 Regina Saturday and Sunday if stuff is left

Start 9am
End when stuff is gone
Everything is .50 or fill a bag or two for $5
*bring one incase I run out of v-mart bags *

Men’s clothing lg-xl
Woman’s lg-2x
Boy and girl clothes baby-4t
Purses
Holiday decor
Candle holders
Glass jars clear and coloured
Reptile and fish tank accessories

Brenda Grundt

Latest posts by Brenda Grundt (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*