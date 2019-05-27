Soo Blaster CEO to Donate 80% of Liam Kelly Show to ARCH Foundation

Soo Blaster CEO has been overwhelmed over the last couple of years for the warmth his family and businesses have received from the Soo faithful. According to Mr Kumar, “I want to give back and help our local community and this is why I have taken on this initiative.”

The initiative he is talking about is making a major donation to the ARCH foundation locally. On June 13, BlaSters will be hosting Liam Kelly, one of Canada’s most sought after comedians to entertain and hand out belly laughs to the attendees.

Das has had conversations with Julie Premo and the ARCH committee and it was decided that 80% of all the money received from ticket sales will go directly to ARCH.

This will make a very substantial donation to the local organization which relies heavily on donations and funding to survive and make the patients as happy and comfortable as they can. Running the local hospice costs hundreds of thousands of dollars according to Das with his meeting with Julie and “every penny counts and is appreciated”

If you were considering going to the show, please bring some friends as you will not only get some heartfelt laughs but you will be helping your local hospice that relies on our kindness and donations to survive to help our loved ones,

Liam Kelly will perform June 13, at Soo Blasters at 9 p.m.