Men’s Night Golf – May 23

55 Players

1st FLIGHT: Jesse Dechamplain, Marcel Poulin, Dan Guay – 3 under par 33

2nd FLIGHT: Bernie Erechook, Derek Chapman, Craig Spooner – 1 under par 35

3rd FLIGHT: Jay Belisle, Anders Dereski, Charles Farand – 1 over par 37

4th FLIGHT: James Morden, Alex Morin, Kyle Wood– 5 over par 41

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 Restaurant Voucher Closest to Hole#1: Eric Levesque

Northern Lights Ford $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole#2: Michel Lemoyne

Wawa Motor Inn-$25 Voucher-Closest to Hole #3: Cliff Ingham

Brokerlink Insurance$20.00 Closest to Hole #4: Dan Mathias

Canadian Tire$25.Voucher Closest to Hole #5: Marcel Poulin

Viking RestaurantVoucher Closest to Hole #6:Anders Dereski

Mission Motors$25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Derek Chapman

Men’s Night-$10-Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Mitch Cousineau

Men’s Night $10. Cash Prize Men’s NightLongest Drive Hole#9: Chris Buckell

Subway Sandwiches$20.00 Voucher Closest to Hole#9: Dan Guay

Winner: Driving Range Voucher: Dan Guay

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Bernie Erechook

Winner of Cash Draw for $28.00-Kevin Auger

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – ($3,572.00) NO WINNER – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. 50% to the Winner & 50% to the Club

25 Foot Putt ($28.00)-3 PUTTERS: Dan Guay, Jean Desgagne, Damon Boylan – (NO WINNER)

Trivia Question: What happens when you run out of golf balls in tournament play?

Call the pro shop to deliver some balls Borrow ball from players in your group You will be disqualified from play

Answer- A or B. You will only be disqualified if you cannot come up with a ball. But in Professional Golf and some Elite Junior Tournaments, you have to replace that ball with the same brand and model as you started your round with.

Happenings this week at the Michipicoten Golf Club: Senior Golf. Ladies Night and Men’s Night are all a go for this week. When you call in on Monday morning’s at 8:00 a.m. for your tee time please call 705-856-7409. No Tournaments this weekend so get down and golf.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2019 season! Without their support Men’s Night Men’s Night would not be the success it is today. We have 2 new sponsors come on board for Men’s Night. On hole #8-RD Yard Care & Long Drive Competition on #9-Roxy Bowling Lanes.