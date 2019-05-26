Men’s Night Golf – May 23

55 Players
1st FLIGHT: Jesse Dechamplain, Marcel Poulin, Dan Guay – 3 under par 33
2nd FLIGHT: Bernie Erechook, Derek Chapman, Craig Spooner – 1 under par 35
3rd FLIGHT: Jay Belisle, Anders Dereski, Charles Farand – 1 over par 37
4th FLIGHT: James Morden, Alex Morin, Kyle Wood– 5 over par 41
SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
North of 17 Restaurant Voucher Closest to Hole#1: Eric Levesque
Northern Lights Ford $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole#2: Michel Lemoyne
Wawa Motor Inn-$25 Voucher-Closest to Hole #3: Cliff Ingham
Brokerlink Insurance$20.00 Closest to Hole #4: Dan Mathias
Canadian Tire$25.Voucher Closest to Hole #5: Marcel Poulin
Viking RestaurantVoucher Closest to Hole #6:Anders Dereski
Mission Motors$25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Derek Chapman
Men’s Night-$10-Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Mitch Cousineau
Men’s Night $10. Cash Prize Men’s NightLongest Drive Hole#9: Chris Buckell
Subway Sandwiches$20.00 Voucher Closest to Hole#9: Dan Guay
Winner: Driving Range Voucher: Dan Guay
Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Bernie Erechook
Winner of Cash Draw for $28.00-Kevin Auger
Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – ($3,572.00) NO WINNER – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. 50% to the Winner & 50% to the Club
25 Foot Putt ($28.00)-3 PUTTERS: Dan Guay, Jean Desgagne, Damon Boylan – (NO WINNER)
Trivia Question: What happens when you run out of golf balls in tournament play?
- Call the pro shop to deliver some balls
- Borrow ball from players in your group
- You will be disqualified from play
Answer- A or B. You will only be disqualified if you cannot come up with a ball. But in Professional Golf and some Elite Junior Tournaments, you have to replace that ball with the same brand and model as you started your round with.
Happenings this week at the Michipicoten Golf Club: Senior Golf. Ladies Night and Men’s Night are all a go for this week. When you call in on Monday morning’s at 8:00 a.m. for your tee time please call 705-856-7409. No Tournaments this weekend so get down and golf.
PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT.
Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2019 season! Without their support Men’s Night Men’s Night would not be the success it is today. We have 2 new sponsors come on board for Men’s Night. On hole #8-RD Yard Care & Long Drive Competition on #9-Roxy Bowling Lanes.
