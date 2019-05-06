Anvil to play SSM’s SooBlaster

SooBlaster will be juggling two heavy metal titans on Sunday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m. Canadian legends Anvil will be headlining the show with Edmonton-based rockers Striker as the main co-host of the event.

This will be two metal shows in the past six weeks as SooBlaster has realized there was an appetite for hard rock in the Soo with a very successful Killer Dwarfs show on April 26.

Anvil is known as the second hardest working band behind the legendary Spinal Tap. To date, Anvil has released 17 studio albums and has no plans on stopping. Megadeth, Slayer, and Metallica have been known to mention that this Canadian trio has had a major influence in their rock careers.

In 2008, Anvil! The Anvil Story was released as a documentary, filming the band’s ups and downs and the refusal to give up after some setbacks being a metal band in the Canadian metal industry.

Hit songs include BadAss Rock n Roll and Metal on Metal.

This show is not one to be missed as it will be a hard rock marathon with local acts Re:Born and Jack Spades warming up the Soo faithful.

SooBlaster

June 9 / 7:30 p.m.

Tickets $20 advance / $25 door