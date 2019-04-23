PAGE, Joan

Passed away unexpectedly at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in her 80th year. Beloved wife of David Page for 40 years which would have been celebrated on June 1, 2019. Loving mother of Linsey Blakely (Jim), Laura Page, Janice Goodings (Shawn), Tracy Buckler (Philip “Buck”), Judy Provost (Marcel “Marcy”) and Melanie Emond (Regis). Proud grandmother of Shannon, Claire, Adam (Jenelle), Ollie, Walker (Koryn), Ian, Matthew (Samantha), Mackenzie (Marc), Taylor, Alex and Nicole. Great grandmother of Jax, Mia and Baby Goodings. Dear sister of Isabel Sherwood (Dick). Sister-in-law of late Katherine Holman (Keith) and late Deans Page (Marjorie). Joan will be remembered by her nieces and nephews Norm, Jane, Peter, Janet, Diane, Sharon and the late David and their families.

The family would like to thank Dr. Stamler and the nurses that were on duty when Joan was admitted to the hospital for their excellent care.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #429.

Memorial donations made to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #429 “Building Fund” or to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa, (705) 856-7340.