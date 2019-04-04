BlaSter is Re-opening under New Management

BlaSter Restaurant, Bar, and Arcade is holding a grand re-opening in May and is under new management. The state of the art downtown location has recently reinvested in its playground with the purchase of 53 of the newest and most modern games for kids young and old.

In comes the new and out goes the old. All games currently available for your playing pleasure will be sold off to make room for the incoming technology. Contact (705) 450-0095 to inquire.

In addition to the added fun and entertainment, BlaSter will also be opening up its new kitchen A La Carte, which will have all the current hit food favourites but will add to its menu with international foods that the Soo has yet to see. New and exciting dishes that will be featured for your palate include recipes that are Mediterranean, South Indian, and Taiwanese in origin to just name a few.

In addition to the new toys for girls and boys, the extensive upgraded menu for the increasingly global community of Sault Ste. Marie, BlaSter has also inked a deal to bring top-notch entertainment to the Soo on a regular basis.

Whether it’s Country, Rock, Hip Hop, or Comedy, we’ll have you covered.

Continuing on with the theme of upgrades and always striving for better; BlaSter is also awaiting the arrival of a brand new state of the art sound and P.A system to ensure every decibel of harmony reaches your eardrums at the proper pitch.

Since opening its doors in 2017, BlaSter has brought Sault Ste. Marie, Nelly, Aaron Pritchett, and most recently internationally famous comedian Derek Seguin. Keeping with the moto that BlaSter wants to and will bring SSM entertainment from all styles and genres, Rock, and Hard Rock fans will not be left out as this month (April 27), the world famous Killer Dwarfs hit the stage.

Thank you for welcoming us and this our way of paying you back.