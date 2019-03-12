SE OPP Wawa – Charge Male with Impaired

On March 12, 2019, at approximately 12:30 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a 911 call regarding a possible impaired driver operating a pickup truck in Wawa, Ontario.

Officers located the vehicle on Mission Road in Wawa, Ontario, and performed a traffic stop. While speaking with the driver, the odour of alcohol was detected emanating from his breath. The driver was placed under arrest and transported to the Wawa OPP Detachment for testing.

As a result of the investigation, Robert GUGELYK, a 27-year-old male from Pic Mobert First Nation, Ontario, was charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The driver was issued a 90-day Automatic Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa, Ontario, on April 8, 2019.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is safe to consume and then drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.