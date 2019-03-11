Kristina Walz & Rock of Ages Are Almost Here !

Kristina Walz) and the rest of the cast are set to arrive in Sault Ste Marie next Tuesday (19) to entertain the GFL faithfull with the musical performance of the Broadway hit musical Rock of Ages. Regina, () and the rest of the cast are set to arrive in Sault Ste Marie next Tuesday (19) to entertain the GFL faithfull with the musical performance of the Broadway hit musical Rock of Ages.

I had the chance to chat with Kristina recently and ask her about her personal history and her experience touring with the show.

Before moving into the interview part, Rock of Ages is a musical about 80’s hair metal bands on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles California. The basic plot is about the fight by city planner Regina to save the Bourbon Room when the cities Mayor is persuaded to shut down the Strips most famous rock and roll club by German developers who want to open a mall. Cast member Regina organizes protests to tye and save the day.

When we spoke, I asked her about her character Regina and she immediately laughed and corrected me.

“It’s actually pronounced Regina…..like the part of the female anatomy and in the musical, you’ll hear me make the correction in the show.”

I asked her about the daily routine for a tour of this length and how much rehearsal goes into the show.

“We don’t really rehearse as much on tour as we are doing the same thing almost every night. On downtime between show dates, we do interviews and that sort of thing”

Since you are on the young side in regards to age, how did you get involved in a musical regarding a time when you were so young when the Strip was just happening?

“I got the part during a cattle call as I was interested in music and theatre from a young age. To be honest, I didn’t expect to get the part; I’ll go and audition and see what happens. As it turns out, after I got advised that I had the part, I later found out that I was among only five people being auditioned”

What got you started in theatre and music?”

“It was probably my Grandmothers birthday party; for some reason, I had the urge to sing and I was only 7 years old at the time. I sang in front of this large gathering and some people went up to my Father afterwards and said that if I wanted to pursue singing, he should get me involved in voice lessons”

Speaking of singing, I did some research beforehand and Kristina comes in at 5ft 6 inches but carries of vocal range that could be heard around the block. Ms. Walz has a range of A3-D6, Belt to F5. Her resume also includes many theatre performances such as Aida, and Bye, Bye, Birdie.

Who would you say is your biggest fan is Kristina?

“It would definitely be my Mom; she has seen the show at least 20 times.”

Since joining the cast, how many shows do you have under your belt?

“Well time flies, but I have performed over 100 times with this tour so far with many more to go”

What is your favourite band from the ’80s if you have one.

“I love that kind of music as my parents listened to it while I was growing up so it stuck with me; my favourite band of that genre would have to be Bon Jovi. I haven’t been to many concerts, but one of the first ones I went to was Bon Jovi and it was amazing. I was so small, that I could barely see the stage (laughter).”

I won’t keep you any longer Kristina, as I know you have a few more interviews to do. In closing, what message do you have for the people of Sault Ste. Marie attending the show?

“Well Ernest, Sault Ste. Marie, be ready to dance, sing along, and party; it’s going to be nostalgic!”

Kristina also told me that the musical tour version of the Rock of Ages and the movie with Tom Cruise have some differences. So if you liked the movie, the touring version has more to offer.

The Rock Of Ages will play Tuesday, March 19 at the GFL Memorial Gardens at 8 p.m.