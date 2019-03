Search Continues for Missing Couple and Helicopter – UPDATE GoFundMe Launched

Mar 10, 2019 @ 22:22

18:02 p.m. update from Gilbert Mondoux (business partner of Jody Blais).

Hi everyone

This is a very important post

We been running for nothing for 5 days with wrong information

Now we have the OPP working with us we are going somewhere and getting the right information

This is so confusing from the beginning

But we are going the right way now If nothing change we are moving the base in fauquier. We are still waiting for more information and the right one this time We will need the hall in fauquier to set our base if someone could call for us and let us know if we can set up there I’ll send more information later today but 95% chance we are moving the research tomorrow from fauquier and smooth Rock. So any volunteer from kap to Smooth rock who available to help us will keep you posted Watch for my post tonight Please let me know if the fauquier hall is available will start setting tonight Thanks you

Gilbert

Mar 10, 2019 @ 13:51

A GoFundMe has been launched in order to help in the search for

“Time is of the essence!!! In order to support ongoing search parties, we are raising money to supplement the effort, extra rescue aircrafts, and fuel cost. Our family and friends are asking for your help.”

Mar 10, 2019 @ 13:21

11:50 a.m. update from Gilbert Mondoux (business partner of Jody Blais).

Hi everyone

With everyone one Facebook today we got the army and OPP coming to do some ground searching with us

The last gps coordination is officially declare the right one. that very good news

Even if your not here you made a difference today and give us more fuel to keep looking I want to thanks everyone to help us to get to this point

So proud of everyone thanks so much to share with us all this post I want to thanks all rescue team and I also want to let Them know I’m sorry to been so mad this morning

Put we need there help

Thanks God army and OPP are now coming to help us.

Let find them now

This will be my last post. I’ll keep you posted tonight Gilbert 👍

Mar 10, 2019 @ 11:41

Today is the fifth day of searching for a missing couple, Jody and Nicole Blais in a grey Robinson R66 helicopter with white and orange trim. They were returning from holiday in Nashville, Tennessee. They were flying from Sudbury to Kapuskasing, their home. They were last seen Monday, March 4th around 7 p.m. as they left Sudbury. Jody Blais is an experienced helicopter pilot, and there is survival equipment in the aircraft.

The search is being coordinated from the Victor M. Power Airport in Timmins, and a number of search aircraft are flying including three CC-130 Hercules and three CH-146 Griffon helicopters (8 Wing’s 4-2-4 squadron), a Canadian Coast Guard helicopter and a Lockheed CP-140 Aurora (CFB Greenwood). A Cessna 337 and a Cessna 182 from the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA) with spotters onboard are also assisting. HydroOne is assisting today with a helicopter. OPP and volunteer teams are searching on the ground with snowmachines and snowshoes. It is estimated that there are about 50 military and civilian personnel working in the search headquarters.

On Friday, a friend of the couple, Gilbert Mondoux, said he received confirmation Jody’s satellite phone was last connected to the network near Foleyet, northwest of Gogama. Earlier today, Gilbert posted on Facebook “We just got a little signal to send you a report. We are now very close the gps reading they give us yesterday. Visibility is very bad and it very hard to see with the snow storm. We can here the chopper but we don’t see them. I want to take all MP’s to start making thing happen. Your help is very important right now. I’ll try to send more posted if we can. Thanks everyone for you support.”