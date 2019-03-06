Foreigner Rocked the Soo

This writer went to the concert last night as an observer and also to meet one of my all-time favourite bass players, Jeff Pilson. Having said that, I have to tell you as a hard rock fan, I was overwhelmed by the performance and musicianship by not only Foreigner, but The Pink Floyd Experience couldn’t have set the stage any better.

Crisp and acapella singing, along with one of the best sound and light shows I have ever seen made this show one to remember. I have seen many concerts in my day and this one will go down as one of the top few.

After The Pink Floyd Experience played for about 45 minutes with such hits as Dark Side of the Moon and Money, the lights went down and people were chatting about how great this opening act was.

Having said that, I would see this band if they headlined the Soo someday; you could not tell any differences in vocals or music. This is a talented group that was not lost in the pro show chatter. The Pink Floyd Experience, are the real deal.

Moving on to the anticipated headline act; they made fans that were not fans before and I am confident of the 3000 plus attendees on a weeknight show; many will see this Grade A act again and again and again.

They played an energetic set that included many songs from their impressive resume of 16 top 30 hits over their 40-year career.

Urgent, Cold As Ice, Juke Box Hero, Double Vision, were among the set list that rocked the GFL to the core. All band members including Jeff Pilson, Bruce Watson, Tom Gimbel, Chris Frazier, and Mike Bluestein played their instruments as if they had invented them. Note for note, there wasn’t a hiccup and this isn’t an easy feat as all band members moved around the stage all night. Chris Frazier on drums, although basically tied to his kit, was as energetic as ever with drum twirls, tosses, and played one wicked drum solo to keep hearts beating.

The real star of the show in my opinion and I am sure many will agree, was the performance of frontman Kelly Hansen who not only sang like nobody’s business and hit every octave no matter how high it was ; but Kelly was the true entertainer by literally running around the arena to the furthest ends of the building and singing within inches of the adoring crowd. High fives, hugs, and handshakes were how he helped put this show over the top. His between song banter and energy kept this crowd on its feet.

Kelly and the boys closed out the show with an encore that featured local St Mary’s high school students singing on stage with the band for the goosebump and hair standing on end hit song I Want To Know What Love Is. The band has local choirs participate at all of their concerts in order to maintain funding for music programs.

Mick Jones, the only original member of the band did not, unfortunately, perform as per medical reasons as his personal physician advises him on how often to perform and when his body needs a night off.

Sault Ste. Marie, Wawa and everywhere in between, there is no need to fret because Foreigner is set to play Kewadin Casino in St.Ignace, Michigan this August and I will be attending and hopefully Mick will be healthy enough to perform on that given night.

If you missed this show, I would advise you to make it a priority to see them live when they are in the area. They certainly converted this Heavy Metal sceptic.

Thank you, Foreigner, for a memorable night.