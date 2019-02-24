Hwy 17 CLOSED (Wawa to Batchawana) UPDATE

Feb 24, 2019 @ 10:15

This photo was taken by a resident of the transport being removed at Copper Mine Point just after 10 a.m. He also said that it has been pouring rain for the past couple of hours.

Feb 24, 2019 @ 07:06

Who you gonna believe? OPP tweet at 7:03 or Ontario511 at 6:47? Wawa-news is staying home!

Feb 24, 2019 @ 06:58

Feb 24, 2019 @ 06:35

Highway 17 from Wawa to Batchawana has been closed due to a collision in the Mamainse area.

Just prior to the closure notification, Northeast OPP has tweeted, “Another winter storm has arrived; not a good day to be travelling in NER. Both the Hwy 17 and Hwy 11 corridors will face some challenging weather conditions so consider cancelling or postponing travel today.”

Editor’s Note – it is an offence under the Highway Traffic Act to drive on a closed highway. The total payable fine for driving on a closed highway is $110 and upon conviction, three demerit points will be added to your driving record. Also, some insurance companies may not cover you if you are involved in a collision while travelling on a closed highway.