Hwy 101 CLOSED (Chapleau to Timmins)

Feb 24, 2019 @ 10:02

Hwy 101 is closed from Chapleau to Timmins due to poor weather conditions.

Editor’s Note – it is an offence under the Highway Traffic Act to drive on a closed highway. The total payable fine for driving on a closed highway is $110 and upon conviction, three demerit points will be added to your driving record. Also, some insurance companies may not cover you if you are involved in a collision while travelling on a closed highway.