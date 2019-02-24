Hwy 101 CLOSED (Chapleau to Timmins)

Feb 24, 2019 @ 10:02
Hwy 101 is closed from Chapleau to Timmins due to poor weather conditions.
Editor’s Note – it is an offence under the Highway Traffic Act to drive on a closed highway. The total payable fine for driving on a closed highway is $110 and upon conviction, three demerit points will be added to your driving record. Also, some insurance companies may not cover you if you are involved in a collision while travelling on a closed highway.
