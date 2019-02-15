Derek Seguin to Play SooBlasters

Seguin is one of the most sought after stand up comedians on the international circuit.

He has performed at the prestigious invitation-only Just For Laughs festival six times! If this is not impressive enough, Derek has also appeared and shared the stage at the CBC Winnipeg and Halifax Comedy Festivals and has also added to his already impressive by appearing on CBC Radios the Debaters more than 25 times. In addition, he has also recorded a couple of episodes of the television version of the Debaters.

HBO has recognized and showcased his humour and GQ Magazine’s Comedy Editor reported that: “Montreal-comic Derek Seguin stole one of the most star-studded gala shows last year from host Whitney Cummings.

Aside from touring North American clubs and venues extensively for the past few years, Derek has also found time to record his stand up comedy album Newfie Octopus which is a bestseller on iTunes.

Whether he’s diving headfirst into politics or describing life with his three wonderful children Derek will do what he does best and that is to make you laugh.

Being versatile, Derek will take the temperature of the audience and can deliver “clean or filthy”. Either way, he is guaranteed to leave you in stitches with sore stomach muscles in the morning; for this Derek apologizes in advance.

One of Canada’s most “in demand” stand-up comedians, is also an actor, host, narrator, and voice actor.

Don’t miss this one-time event !!

Soo Blaster – Thursday, March 28th at 9 p.m., only $20/Adv