He Has Many More Myles to Trek

This little gem was captured only a couple years ago at an outdoor festival and it man can this guy sing and play.

“about 30 shows” this year. April Wine makes you think of rock and roll, first crushes, roller skating, and the reason many guys picked up the guitar. Canada’s staple April Wine have been going strong for decades and according to frontman Myles Goodwyn, they have much more to give. Myles anticipates that April Wine will dothis year.

Always busy and at home (Montreal) in the studio making music, Myles is currently celebrating a nomination in the Blues Recording of the Year with the East Coast Music Awards & a Juno nomination in the same category for his work with Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues. Working with Myles on this project were Rick Derringer, Frank Marino, David Wilcox and many more blues aficionados.

I asked the April Wine singer about his cancelled show last year at Kewadin Casino in St. Ignace with Lita Ford and if his health and his voice were issues or not. An original article posted stated that “health problems” were the culprit. Myles cleared up the confusion…. “yes yes oh recently, the end of last year ; my partner was going through some minor medical issues and had to have back to back surgeries and one of them was just like 24 hours before we had to leave for that show and I’m a caregiver (laughter) right now. I’m the guy that looks after her and I couldn’t leave her.”

The topic of politics and religion were a no go as ” you know there are two things I don’t like to discuss and one of them is politics and the other is religion. It’s one of those things where you can’t win; I don’t want to say whether Trump is good or Trump is bad because of no matter where you go, you’re going to piss off a lot of people (laughter).”

When it comes to leisure time and what kind of music he is listening to these days, it’s pretty much the same. Myles is in the studio most days and just likes to create his own tunes and the odd time, he’ll have the radio on in the car, but not to the extent of following a band. TV is another thing Myles has been off of (watching) since probably around the time his daughter was born (22 years ago). Since then, he gets his pleasure from watching movies or old YouTube clips. Myles and I do share an affection for Seinfeld I must add.

A storied career eclipsed with a Canadian Music Hall of Fame induction in 2003 and their efforts getting there were 20 albums strong. April Wine is responsible for such hits as I Like To Rock, Just Between You and Me and this cover beauty right here.

