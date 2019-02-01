Aaron Pritchett to Play SooBlasters

Ernest Skinner had the opportunity to interview Aaron Pritchett just before his upcoming concert at SSM’s SooBlasters on Wednesday, February 6th. Aaron is on a 30 city tour with his Out on the Town Tour, with special guests Kira Isabella and David James. Multi-CCMA winner Aaron Pritchett has just released his EP Out on the Town. Tickets for the show are available of the SooBlasters website.

1. What will the Soo audience expect when Aaron Pritchett arrives on Feb 6 at Soo Blasters?

We always have an in-your-face show that starts off with a bang and ends with an even bigger bang! I’ve always taken pride in being an entertainer and trying to give the folks at my show an escape for 90 minutes and, hopefully leave them wanting more!!

2. Who were your country music influences growing up; in particular, Canadian?

My early influences ranged from Elvis to anything Motown and eventually for country, guys like Randy Travis and Garth Brooks. When it comes to Canadian artists, people like Charlie Major, Patricia Conroy and Prarie Oyster played big roles in influencing my music.

3. Touring across the country can be very exhausting; what do you do on tour to keep yourself fresh and energetic? Do you read on the road? If so, what are you currently reading?

Yes, it sure can be very exhausting but i find time for many things and reading is definitely one of them. I’m reading dave grohls’ book right now. It’s pretty crazy ! ; but we also just hang out all together and watch movies, play music, or just hang out. It’s the best !!

4. What music are you currently listening to?

I listen to so many different genres of music but lately my kids have turned me on to some different and diverse music. I listen to Khalid and Post Malone a lot these days.

5. Is your family currently on tour with you ?

No, but I sure wish they were! I miss them all so much but when I get home I more than make up for it by hanging out.

6. You have won many awards; what is your favourite or one that really gave you that ….”I’ve made it!” feeling?

I think my most memorable awards were winning the British Columbia Country Music Associations Award for Entertainer of the Year a few times, and fans choice awards. Being an “entertainer” was what I set out to do; to make people laugh, smile, sing a long, and just maybe escape for 90 minutes. The bottom line is this; the fans are the reason I do what I do, so to win an award from them is an honor.