SE OPP Chapleau – Male charged with Fail to Stop for School Bus

On January 24, 2019, at approximately 3:35 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a complaint regarding a pickup truck that had driven past a school bus with its overhead red signal-lights flashing and the “STOP” arm extended, on Highway 129.

Officers located the vehicle and owner a short time later. As a result of the investigation, Joel LEMIEUX, a 30-year-old male from Chapleau, Ontario, was charged with the following:

Fail to stop for school bus – owner, contrary to section 175(19) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

The OPP would like to remind the public that drivers will be charged if their vehicle illegally passes a stopped school bus. Vehicle owners may also be charged even if they weren’t driving at the time of the offence. Fines range from $490 to $2000 plus six demerit points for a first offence and from $1000 to $4000, six demerit points and possible jail time up to six months for each subsequent offence.

The safety of our children is a shared responsibility. Everyone using our roadways needs to exercise vigilance, patience and understanding in order to reach our ultimate goal of getting students to and from school safely all year.

For further information on school bus safety, please visit: Http://www.mto.gov.on.ca/english/safety/school-bus-safety.shtml