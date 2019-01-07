PSB seeks applicants for Community Member on Board



The Wawa Police Services Board

seeks applicants for the position of Community Member

The three (3) member Wawa Police Services Board governs the municipal police service and is responsible for overseeing the budget, setting policy and other administrative tasks. Applicants should be able to commit a minimum of 20 hours per month to board duties. A small annual honorarium will be paid by the municipality.

Experience in policy making and budgeting, volunteer work in community organizations, good written and verbal communications skills and previous experience on boards or committees would be considered assets.

Interested applicants may forward a detailed resume no later than 12:00 noon, Friday, January 18, 2019 to:

Ms. Cathy Cyr, Deputy Clerk

Municipality of Wawa

40 Broadway Avenue, P.O. Box 500

Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

Only those individuals selected for an interview will be contacted.