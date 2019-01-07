PSB seeks applicants for Community Member on Board

The Wawa Police Services Board
seeks applicants for the position of Community Member
The three (3) member Wawa Police Services Board governs the municipal police service and is responsible for overseeing the budget, setting policy and other administrative tasks. Applicants should be able to commit a minimum of 20 hours per month to board duties. A small annual honorarium will be paid by the municipality.
Experience in policy making and budgeting, volunteer work in community organizations, good written and verbal communications skills and previous experience on boards or committees would be considered assets.
Interested applicants may forward a detailed resume no later than 12:00 noon, Friday, January 18, 2019 to:
Ms. Cathy Cyr, Deputy Clerk
Municipality of Wawa
40 Broadway Avenue, P.O. Box 500
Wawa, ON P0S 1K0
Only those individuals selected for an interview will be contacted.