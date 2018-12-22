Problems with Ice Resurfacer Cancels Ice at MMCC

Staff at the MMCC have had an issue with the auger system on the Ice Resurfacer. Alex Patterson explained that one of the electric motors that run the augers is broken”. Unfortunately MMCC staff aren’t able to repair it in-house and have the motor “rush ordered”. It is anticipated that it should arrive Monday, but until then the unit cannot be used for a proper flood.

MMCC Staff have tried our old Olympia resurfacer. however, it is still producing higher than normal levels of CO when used inside and presents a danger to the public.

As a result of this, all ice at the MMCC has been cancelled, as of 4 p.m. Friday, December 21st. The Tim Horton’s Free Skate will be rescheduled to later this holiday season.

An update is expected on Monday when the replacement motor arrives and is installed. MMCC Staff apologizes for the inconvenience this will cause to anyone’s holiday plans.