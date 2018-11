Nov 24, 2018 @ 19:52 – OPP have tweeted:

Nov 24, 2018 @ 19:42 – Superior East OPP have closed Highway 631 from White River to the Junction of 631 and 11 due to poor weather conditions.

Environment Canada has forecasted periods of rain changing to snow overnight. Fog patches dissipating before morning. Snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 before morning. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.