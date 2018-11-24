Hwy101 – Closed (Wawa towards Hawk)

While posting this article the OPP Communications Centre in North Bay and Ontario 511 have tweeted that Hwy 101 is closed from Wawa to Chapleau (Junction of 101 & 129) due to weather conditions. There is no mention of a vehicle collision.

The tweets were made at 7:02 p.m.

Earlier Nov 24, 2018 @ 19:11

Hwy 101 is currently closed from Wawa to at least the Junction of 101/547. SE OPP at the OPP barricade have confirmed that the highway was closed due to a single vehicle collision 6 km east of Wawa. Algoma EMS and Wawa Fire were dispatched to the scene. Wawa-news was told to remain on the side of the highway about 4.5 kms east of Wawa without reason. Wawa-news did turn around and head back to Wawa.