Between the Covers – September 12th

New Books – New books on the Seven Day Shelf this week: “How to Stop Time” by Matt Haig, “Echoes in the Wall” by V.C. Andrews, “Leverage in Death” by J.D. Robb and “Field of Bones” by J.A. Jance.

Staff Picks for the Month of September are “No Great Mischief” by Alistair MacLeod, “I See You” by Clare MacKintosh, “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate, “A Discovery of Witches” and this week’s feature is “Just One Look” by Harlan Coben (from book jacket)An ordinary snapshot causes a mother’s world to unravel in an instant. After picking up her two young children from school, Grace Lawson looks through a newly developed set of photographs. She finds an odd one in the pack: a mysterious picture from perhaps twenty years ago, showing four strangers she can’t identify. But there is one face she recognizes—that of her husband, from before she knew him. When her husband sees the photo that night, he leaves their home and drives off without explanation. She doesn’t know where he’s going, or why he’s leaving. Or if he’s ever coming back. Nor does she realize how dangerous the search for him will be. Because there are others interested in both her husband’s past and that photo, including Eric Wu: a fierce, silent killer who will not be stopped from finding his quarry, no matter who or what stands in his way.

Her world turned upside down, filled with doubts about her herself and marriage, Grace must confront the dark corners of her own tragic past she struggles to learn the truth, find her husband, and save her family.

Coffee Break for Alzheimers-The Wawa Public Library will be hosting Coffee Break for Alzheimer’s from September 17th– September 21st, 2018. All coffee sales this week will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Society. Anyone who makes a donation of $5.00 or more will have their name entered into a draw for a book prize pack. The draw will be made during Library Week in October. Come into the library and support the Alzheimer’s Society. We will begin taking donations on September the 10th, 2018.

Michipicoten Volunteer Firefighter’s Association 2018-2019 Annual Cash Draw– Tickets are available at the Wawa Public Library! Early Bird draw is December 8th, 2018. Be sure to get your ticket for your chance to win the grand prize of $10,000.00 and/or 5 draws of $1,000.00 each. Please help support our local Volunteer Firefighters!

Computers lessons for beginners: We will be offering a beginner computer class starting mid-September. Jamie Kirk is volunteering her time to the Wawa Public Library and will provide an opportunity for anyone interested in learning basic computer skills and Internet safety. Please call the circulation desk at 705-856-2244 ext. 290 to register.