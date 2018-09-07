Investigation into Death of man confirms homicide

Sep 7, 2018 @ 23:31

Sioux Lookout OPP responded to a report of an injured male on Seventh Avenue and Roy Lane in Sioux Lookout, on September 5th, 2018. Officers attended and were met by Emergency Medical Services who were attending to 40-year-old George Tait, from Sachigo Lake First Nation. He was subsequently transported to medical services and pronounced dead.

Members of the OPP North West Region Crime Unit, the North West Region Emergency Response Team and Forensic Identification Services under the direction of Detective Inspector Scott Moore of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner.

Investigation has confirmed that this was a homicide.

Members of the OPP North West Region Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Services under the direction of Detective Inspector Scott Moore of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.

If you have any information about this suspicious death, please contact the dedicated TIP LINE # 1-844-677-5020.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of $2,000.