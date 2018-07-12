Ladies Night Golf – July 11

Number of players – 78

1st in 1st Flight – Toni Rutland, Suzanne Lacasse – 35

2nd in 1st Flight – Lise Noel, Margaret Davidson, Gerry Rose – 38

3rd in 1st Flight – Edie Levesque, Valerie Levesque, Nat Lacroix – 42

1st in 2nd Flight – Barb Leschishin, Luan Buckell, Lynne Zuliani – 43

2nd in 2nd Flight – Erin Andrews, Irene Grusys, Maury O’Neill – 44

3rd in 2nd Flight – Linda Guindon, Paula Valois, Joan Jewell – 44

1st in 3rd Flight – Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Cathy Cyr – 46

2nd in 3rd Flight – Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Deb MacDonnell – 46

3rd in 3rd Flight – Cheri Lowe, Chrystal Morden – 47

1st in 4th Flight – Marcie DeLaFranier, Tammy Oliver, Carole Moisan – 48

2nd in 4th Flight – Linda Sillanpaa, Sue Switzer, – 51

3rd in 4th Flight – Wendy Bonitzke, Karen Tait, Kathy Turyk – 51

1st in 5th Flight – Kathy Miller, Laurie Oliver, Jen McLaughlin – 52

2nd in 5th Flight – Betty Robertson, Jenny Weatherbee, Doreen Sabourin – 52

3rd in 5th Flight – Joanne Beland, Marsha Houde – 53

1st in 6th Flight – Kaireen Morrison, Aline Haman, Huguette Szekely – 54

2nd in 6th Flight – Jenelle McAuley, Julie Hunter, Silvana Dereski – 54

3rd in 6th Flight – Nancy Houle, Cindy Jozin – 56

Special Event Winners

Hole #1 – Northern Lights Ford – Golf Hat – Longest Putt – Ida Vernier

Hole #2 – Subway – 2 Sub Coupons -Longest Drive (59 and under) – Lise Noel

North of 17 – Lunch Coupon – Longest Putt – Chrissy McRae

Hole #3 – J. Provost Contracting – $20.00 Cash Closest to the pin – 1st shot – Toni Rutland

Hole #4 – Michipicoten First Nation – Special Golf Item – Longest Drive (60 and over) – Toni Rutland

Canadian Tire $25.00 gift card – Longest Putt – Cathy Cyr

Hole #5 – Wesdome Gold Mines – $15.00 cash – Closest to Pin – 3rd shot – Toni Rutland

Hole #6 – Wawa Motor Inn – $15.00 cash – Closest to Pin – 3rd shot – Suzanne Lacasse

Hole #7 – Millette General Contractors – $15.00 cash – Closest to the pin – 1st shot – Chrystal Morden

Hole #8 – Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $15.00 cash – Longest Putt – Lise Bernath

North of 17 – Large Pizza – Closest to pizza box – Chris Mitchell

Hole #9 – Home Building Centre – $20.00 voucher Closest to the pin – 3rd shot – Suzanne Lacasse

Wawa Rent-All & Repair – Logo Prize – Longest Putt – Linda Ilola

Other Prizes/Draws

Michipicoten Golf Club – Bucket of Balls – Most Honest Golfers – Nancy & Cindy

Michipicoten Golf Club – $10.00 Voucher – Carole Moisan

Lise’s Cabinetry/Carpentry – Mini golf bag – Norma Robertson

Ladies Night Draw – $15.00 cash – Brigitte Cyr

20 Foot Putt ($150.00) 3 Putters

Jennifer McLaughlin, Chrissy McRae, Marcie DeLaFranier – No Winner

Thank you to our sponsors for the 2018 season of Ladies Night, we appreciate your generous support! Please remember to book your tee time on Friday mornings by calling the Michipicoten Golf Club at 856-7409.