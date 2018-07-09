Evacuations begin near Temagami due to Fire – UPDATE 14:41

Jul 9, 2018 @ 14:41

A state of emergency has been declared for the community of Temagami. The arena in Temagami North is open for anyone who needs a place to stay. Residents have been told to be ready to evacuate.

Municipality of Temagami Statement – Current Fire Situation – July 9, 2018 @ 10:30 pm

Emergency Management Committee met at 9:00 am July 9, 2018 Mandatory Evacuation Orders from Temagami Shores at the South edge of the town of Temagami to Jesse Lake remains in effect. Evacuation standby for areas around or near the fire zone near the Town of Temagami will remain in effect until further notice. The situation will continue to be monitored as the day progresses. The Emergency Management Committee will meet again at 2 pm July 9, 2018.



Reports from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry were positive and crews are on scene at present evaluating and dealing with issues. Assessment Teams will be out and will be update as things progress.



Highway 11 North is open and the Lake Temagami Access Road is travelable.



Hydro issues on Lake Temagami should be resolved in the next few hours providing the current conditions remain as they are.



The Temagami Arena in the Temagami North (Temagami Townsite) is open for those who need a place to go. Accommodation needs should be reported to the Municipality of Temagami office at 705-569-3421 and ask for Tammy Lepage.



The Municipality will be receiving updates on other fires in the area, especially Fire NB42 near Red Cedar Lake.

Updates and issues dealing with the two Provincial Parks that were evacuated will be handled by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry and they will be issuing their own updates and media releases.



The Temiskaming Health Unit will be issuing information related to concerns of the smoke and respiratory issues.

Please contact the Municipality of Temagami Office at 705-569-3421 if you have any questions or concerns. Further updates will be provided after the next meeting scheduled for 2:00 pm this afternoon.

Jul 8, 2018 @ 22:35

Municipality of Temagami Statement

Updated Fire Situation in Temagami at 9 pm July 8, 2018; from Acting Mayor Dan O’Mara.



Emergency Management Committee met at 8:30 pm.

Mandatory Evacuation Order from Temagami Shores at the south end of the town to Jesse Lake remains in effect along with evacuation standby for areas around or near fire zone near the Town of Temagami.



Reports from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry are that fire crews are making progress and will continue working the fire until dark and will resume attack efforts at dawn. There are additional crews and resources on route.



Other local fire departments have sent resources to the town and will be coordinating efforts with the Temagami Fire Department and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. We have also been contacted by a number of our neighbouring communities who have offered their support.



The Emergency Management Committee will hold a meeting at 9 a.m. Monday morning to update the situation.



If you have concerns please call Dan O’Mara 705-237-8460 or Brian Koski at 705-569-4522.

Jul 8, 2018 @ 20:30

On July 8, 2018 at approximately 5:45 p.m. members of the Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) assisted the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) by advising residents living between Finlayson Point Provincial Park Road and Jessie Lake to evacuate their homes due to a dangerously close active forest fire near Temagami, Ontario. The MNRF has implemented this mandatory evacuation and there are approximately 20 homes in this area.

Members of the public have been asked to leave their residence immediately and travel northbound on Highway 11, away from the active fires.

Residents living in the area between Jessie Lake and the Lake Temagami Access Road have been placed on, “alert” suggesting that they may be asked to evacuate should fire conditions in their area worsen.

Those residents residing in the Town of Temagami are currently on a voluntary notice to evacuate and are also being asked to travel northbound on Highway 11 if they choose to leave at this time.

Assisting with the operations is the Temagami Fire Department. There are currently no road closures which will allow residents time to travel, however; it is anticipated that fire conditions may worsen and as such Highway 11 may be closed at a later time.

*If planning travel, avoid Highway 11 between North Bay and Temiskaming Shores.

Jul 8, 2018 @ 19:59

Evacuated: Marten River and Finlayson Point Provincial Parks have been evacuated.

Mandatory Evacuation: ALL residents from Temagami Shores to Jesse Lake are under a mandatory evacuation and are to go north.

Standby: Residents from Jesse Lake to the Lake Temagami Access Road are on standby notice.

Alert for Evacuation: Temagami North

Residents on islands in Lake Temagami are being advised to stay where they are at this time.

Marten River is evacuating some roads and is on standby evacuation notice. They are to go south.

The arena in Temagami North is open for people to go there.

The Emergency Management Team has met and will be meeting again this evening and will give updates on the situation as needed.

Those who want to leave on their own are asked to proceed north along Highway 11.

Wawa-news will continue to update as information becomes available.