Ladies Night Golf – July 4, 2018

Number of players – 66

1st in 1st Flight – Toni Rutland, Brenda Pelletier – 37

2nd in 1st Flight – Suzanne Lacasse, Jenny Domich, Guylaine Domich – 38

3rd in 1st Flight – Norma Kauk, Shirley Hale, Sue Kirby – 44

1st in 2nd Flight – Louise Moran, Mary Lynn McKenna, Lyn Dee Eason – 45

2nd in 2nd Flight – Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait – 45

3rd in 2nd Flight – Karen Tait, Wendy Bonitzke, Kathy Turyk – 45

1st in 3rd Flight – Cheri Lowe, Chrystal Morden, Gen Verreault – 46

2nd in 3rd Flight – Lise Noel, Margaret Davidson, Gerry Rose – 46

3rd in 3rd Flight – Lynn Zuliani, Linda Sillanpaa, Luan Buckell – 47

1st in 4th Flight – Silvana Dereski, Julie Hunter, Janelle McCauley – 49

2nd in 4th Flight – Linda Ilola, Nellie Harvey, Helene Bekintis – 49

1st in 5th Flight – Kathy Miller, Laurie Oliver, Jen McLaughlin – 52

2nd in 5th Flight – Chris Mitchell, Carm Tait, Joan Page – 54

Special Event Winners

Hole #1 – Northern Lights Ford – Golf Hat – Longest Putt – Marcie DLF

Hole #2 – Subway – 2 Sub Coupons -Longest Drive (59 and under) – Maury O’Neill

North of 17 – Lunch Coupon – Longest Putt – Joan Jewell

Hole #3 – J. Provost Contracting – $20.00 Cash Closest to the pin – 1st shot – Nadine Cartledge

Hole #4 – Michipicoten First Nation – Special Golf Item – Longest Drive (60 and over) – Toni Rutland

Canadian Tire $25.00 gift card – Longest Putt – Chris Mitchell

Hole #5 – Wesdome Gold Mines – $15.00 cash – Closest to Pin – 3rd shot – Guylaine Domich

Hole #6 – Wawa Motor Inn – $15.00 cash – Closest to Pin – 3rd shot – Brenda Pelletier

Hole #7 – Millette General Contractors – $15.00 cash – Closest to the pin – 1st shot – Toni Rutland

Hole #8 – Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $15.00 cash – Longest Putt – Hugette Szekely

North of 17 – Large Pizza – Closest to pizza box – Toni Rutland

Hole #9 – Home Building Centre – $20.00 voucher Closest to the pin – 3rd shot – Brenda Pelletier

Wawa Rent-All & Repair – Logo Prize – Longest Putt – Nellie Harvey

Other Prizes/Draws

Michipicoten Golf Club – Bucket of Balls – Most Honest Golfers – Marsha & Leslie

Michipicoten Golf Club – $10.00 Voucher – Chrystal Morden

Lise’s Cabinetry/Carpentry – Mini golf bag – Luan Buckell

Ladies Night Draw – $15.00 cash – Mary Lynn McKenna

20 Foot Putt ($120.00) 3 Putters

Marsha Houde, Leslie Rogers, Jenny Weatherbee – No Winner

Thank you to our sponsors for the 2018 season of Ladies Night, we appreciate your generous support! Please remember to book your tee time on Friday mornings by calling the Michipicoten Golf Club at 856-7409.