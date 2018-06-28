Ladies Golf Night Scores – June 27

Number of players – 66

1st in 1st Flight – Toni Rutland, Suzanne Lacasse, Guylaine Domich – 37

2nd in 1st Flight – Alexis Alexopoulos, Charlee Simon, Sierra Simon – 39

3rd in 1st Flight – Erin Andrews, Maury O’Neill, Irene Grusys – 41

1st in 2nd Flight – Marcie DLF, Tammy Oliver, Carole Moisan -45 (retro)

2nd in 2nd Flight – Lynne Zuliani, Luan Buckell, Linda Silannpaa – 45 (retro)

3rd in 2nd Flight – Paula Valois, Joan Jewell, Linda Guindon – 45 (retro)

1st in 3rd Flight – Gladys Tessier, Connie Taylor, Lise Bernath – 46 (retro)

2nd in 3rd Flight – Kathy Miller, Laurie Oliver, Norma Kauk – 46 (retro)

1st in 4th Flight – Cheri Lowe, Mel Farrington, Anita Kraly – 48 (retro)

2nd in 4th Flight – Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Cathy Cyr – 48 (retro)

1st in 5th Flight – Carmen Tait, Joan Page, Sandra Case – 50 (retro)

2nd in 5th Flight – Sue Switzer, Louise Moran – 50 (retro)

Special Event Winners

Hole #1 – Northern Lights Ford – Golf Hat – Longest Putt – MaryLynn McKenna

Hole #2 – Subway – 2 Sub Coupons -Longest Drive (59 and under) – Lise Noel

North of 17 – Lunch Coupon – Longest Putt – Joanne Beland

Hole #3 – J. Provost Contracting – $20.00 Cash Closest to the pin – 1st shot – Luan Buckell

Hole #4 – Michipicoten First Nation – Special Golf Item – Longest Drive (60 and over) – Diane Spencer

Canadian Tire $25.00 gift card – Longest Putt – Kathy Miller

Hole #5 – Wesdome Gold Mines – $15.00 cash – Closest to Pin – 3rd shot – Margaret Davidson

Hole #6 – Wawa Motor Inn – $15.00 cash – Closest to Pin – 3rd shot – Charlee, Alexis, Sierra (birdie)

Hole #7 – Millette General Contractors – $15.00 cash – Closest to the pin – 1st shot – Toni Rutland

Hole #8 – Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $15.00 cash – Longest Putt – Lise Noel

North of 17 – Large Pizza – Closest to pizza box – Jennie Weatherbee

Hole #9 – Home Building Centre – $20.00 voucher Closest to the pin – 3rd shot – Gerry Rose

Wawa Rent-All & Repair – Logo Prize – Longest Putt – Nadine Cartledge

Other Prizes/Draws

Michipicoten Golf Club – Bucket of Balls – Most Honest Golfers – Betty, Jennie, Doreen

Michipicoten Golf Club – $10.00 Voucher – Kathy Miller

Lise’s Cabinetry/Carpentry – Mini golf bag – Joanne Beland

Ladies Night Draw – $15.00 cash – Toni Rutland

20 Foot Putt ($90.00) 3 Putters

Sandra Case, Monique Kryszawski, Erin Andrews – No Winner

Thank you to our sponsors for the 2018 season of Ladies Night, we appreciate your generous support!

Please remember to book your tee time on Friday mornings by calling the Michipicoten Golf Club at 856-7409.