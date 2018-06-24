Search underway on Whitefish Lake for missing boater – UPDATE

Jun 24, 2018 @ 18:06

OPP are still conducting a search of Whitefish Lake for the missing boater. The names of the missing man or the deceased have not been publically identified. OPP helicopter, the Snowmobile, All-terrain, and Vessel Enforcement Unit (S.A.V.E) and OPP Dive unit is working together in the search.

Jun 23, 2018 @ 11:48

A search is currently underway on Whitefish Lake, just east of Wawa. SE OPP were notified on Friday, June 22, 2018 at approximately 8:20 am of two missing boaters on Whitefish Lake. Their boat had been located afloat near the shore without the two boaters.

SE OPP are currently searching with assistance of the Sault Ste. Marie (OPP) marine unit, members of the South Porcupine (OPP) marine unit, members of the North East (OPP) snowmobile, all terrain, and vessel enforcement unit (S.A.V.E) and the OPP helicopter.

One of the boaters, a male has been located, and is deceased; and the second male is still missing. The OPP are currently searching the area for the second missing male. The name of the deceased or the missing male has not been released.