Hwy 17 (Iron Bridge & Blind River) remains closed – 18:44

Jun 22, 2018 @ 18:44

On June 22, 2018, at approximately 1:26 p.m., East Algoma officers of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 in the township of Huron Shores, Ontario.

Police investigation revealed that a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle have collided. The OPP have confirmed that the driver of the passenger vehicle has died. Algoma Paramedic Services and Huron Shores Fire Department are assisting with the investigation.

Motorists can expect Highway 17 between Blind River, Ontario and Iron Bridge, Ontario to be closed for several hours as OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) continue the investigation.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation and police will provide more details as they become available. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification.