Ladies Night Golf – June 20

Number of players – 60
1st in 1st Flight – Alexis Alexopoulos, Charlee Simon – 36
2nd in 1st Flight – Toni Rutland, Suzanne Lacasse, Johanna Rowe – 39(retro)
3rd in 1st Flight – Gerry Rose, Lise Noel, Margaret Davidson – 39
1st in 2nd Flight -Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Debbie MacDonnell – 43(retro)
2nd in 2nd Flight – Linda Guindon, Paula Valois, Joan Jewell – 43
3rd in 2nd Flight – Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait – 45
1st in 3rd Flight – Luan Buckell, Linda Sillanpaa, Nicole Chapman – 46
2nd in 3rd Flight – Linda Ilola, Nellie Harvey, Helene Bekintis – 49(retro)
3rd in 3rd Flight – Donna Korytko, Meghan Korytko-Amos – 49
1st in 4th Flight – Chrystal Morden, Cheri Lowe, Genevieve Verreault – 51(retro)
2nd in 4th Flight – Joan Page, Chris Mitchell, Sandra Case – 51
3rd in 4th Flight – Jennifer McLaughlin, Kathy Miller, Laurie Oliver – 53
Special Event Winners
Hole #1 – Northern Lights Ford – Golf Hat – Longest Putt – Melissa Terris
Hole #2 – Subway – 2 Sub Coupons -Longest Drive (59 and under) – Meghan Korytko-Amos
North of 17 – Lunch Coupon – Longest Putt – Lynne Zuliani
Hole #3 – J. Provost Contracting – $20.00 Cash Closest to the pin – 1st shot – Margaret Davidson
Hole #4 – Michipicoten First Nation – Special Golf Item – Longest Drive (60 and over) – Toni Rutland
Canadian Tire $25.00 gift card – Longest Putt – Linda Guindon
Hole #5 – Wesdome Gold Mines – $15.00 cash – Closest to Pin – 3rd shot – Charlee Simon
Hole #6 – Wawa Motor Inn – $15.00 cash – Closest to Pin – 3rd shot – Connie Taylor
Hole #7 – Millette General Contractors – $15.00 cash – Closest to the pin – 1st shot – Charlee Simon
Hole #8 – Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $15.00 cash – Longest Putt – Alexis Alexopoulos
North of 17 – Large Pizza – Closest to pizza box – Brenda Tait
Hole #9 – Home Building Centre – $20.00 voucher Closest to the pin – 3rd shot – Marie Andre Boivin
Wawa Rent-All & Repair – Logo Prize – Longest Putt – Lynne Zuliani
Other Prizes/Draws
Michipicoten Golf Club – Bucket of Balls – Most Honest Golfers – Marsha & Leslie
Michipicoten Golf Club – $10.00 Voucher –Kathy Miller
Lise’s Cabinetry/Carpentry – Mini golf bag – Linda Sillanpaa
Ladies Night Draw – $15.00 cash – Chrystal Morden
20 Foot Putt ($60.00) 3 Putters – Marsha Houde, Joan Page, Joan Jewell – No Winner
Thank you to our sponsors for the 2018 season of Ladies Night, we appreciate your generous support! Please remember to book your tee time on Friday mornings by calling the Michipicoten Golf Club at 856-7409.