Ladies Night Golf – June 20

Number of players – 60

1st in 1st Flight – Alexis Alexopoulos, Charlee Simon – 36

2nd in 1st Flight – Toni Rutland, Suzanne Lacasse, Johanna Rowe – 39(retro)

3rd in 1st Flight – Gerry Rose, Lise Noel, Margaret Davidson – 39

1st in 2nd Flight -Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Debbie MacDonnell – 43(retro)

2nd in 2nd Flight – Linda Guindon, Paula Valois, Joan Jewell – 43

3rd in 2nd Flight – Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait – 45

1st in 3rd Flight – Luan Buckell, Linda Sillanpaa, Nicole Chapman – 46

2nd in 3rd Flight – Linda Ilola, Nellie Harvey, Helene Bekintis – 49(retro)

3rd in 3rd Flight – Donna Korytko, Meghan Korytko-Amos – 49

1st in 4th Flight – Chrystal Morden, Cheri Lowe, Genevieve Verreault – 51(retro)

2nd in 4th Flight – Joan Page, Chris Mitchell, Sandra Case – 51

3rd in 4th Flight – Jennifer McLaughlin, Kathy Miller, Laurie Oliver – 53

Special Event Winners

Hole #1 – Northern Lights Ford – Golf Hat – Longest Putt – Melissa Terris

Hole #2 – Subway – 2 Sub Coupons -Longest Drive (59 and under) – Meghan Korytko-Amos

North of 17 – Lunch Coupon – Longest Putt – Lynne Zuliani

Hole #3 – J. Provost Contracting – $20.00 Cash Closest to the pin – 1st shot – Margaret Davidson

Hole #4 – Michipicoten First Nation – Special Golf Item – Longest Drive (60 and over) – Toni Rutland

Canadian Tire $25.00 gift card – Longest Putt – Linda Guindon

Hole #5 – Wesdome Gold Mines – $15.00 cash – Closest to Pin – 3rd shot – Charlee Simon

Hole #6 – Wawa Motor Inn – $15.00 cash – Closest to Pin – 3rd shot – Connie Taylor

Hole #7 – Millette General Contractors – $15.00 cash – Closest to the pin – 1st shot – Charlee Simon

Hole #8 – Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $15.00 cash – Longest Putt – Alexis Alexopoulos

North of 17 – Large Pizza – Closest to pizza box – Brenda Tait

Hole #9 – Home Building Centre – $20.00 voucher Closest to the pin – 3rd shot – Marie Andre Boivin

Wawa Rent-All & Repair – Logo Prize – Longest Putt – Lynne Zuliani

Other Prizes/Draws

Michipicoten Golf Club – Bucket of Balls – Most Honest Golfers – Marsha & Leslie

Michipicoten Golf Club – $10.00 Voucher –Kathy Miller

Lise’s Cabinetry/Carpentry – Mini golf bag – Linda Sillanpaa

Ladies Night Draw – $15.00 cash – Chrystal Morden

20 Foot Putt ($60.00) 3 Putters – Marsha Houde, Joan Page, Joan Jewell – No Winner

Thank you to our sponsors for the 2018 season of Ladies Night, we appreciate your generous support! Please remember to book your tee time on Friday mornings by calling the Michipicoten Golf Club at 856-7409.