Hwy17 CLOSED (Hwy64 (West Nipissing) and Hwy11 NorthBay UPDATE 12:21

Members of the North Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with North Bay Fire Department and the North Bay Ambulance Service responded to a fatal motor vehicle collision on June 17, 2018 at approximately 1:08 p.m. The collision occurred on Highway 17, west of North Bay, Ontario. A westbound motor vehicle collided with an eastbound tractor trailer causing both vehicles to catch fire.

The driver of the westbound vehicle was located deceased in the burnt vehicle and has not been identified. The driver of the eastbound tractor trailer was able to escape the fire and suffered minor injuries.

The OPP’s Technical Traffic Collision Investigators (TTCI) and the Office of the Chief Coroner- Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-FPS) are assisting with this investigation.

Highway 17 was closed for the time of the investigation and has since re-opened.

The highway has been reopened.

Highway 17 is currently closed west of North Bay (Hwy17 b/t Landfill Site Rd and Mosquito Creek Rd) because of a serious collision. OPP advise that Traffic Collision experts are on scene to collect evidence. The highway was closed at 1:39 p.m.

OPP say that a detour is available, and ask for people to check @511ONNortheastfor details.

U/K when it will open at this time.