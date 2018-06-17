Sudbury OPP investigate Human Remains

Jun 17, 2018 @ 12:05

On Friday, June 15, 2018, at approximately 3:00 p.m., officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sudbury Detachment, the Canine Unit (K9), the Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Forensic Identification Services (FIS) responded to a call of an abandoned passenger vehicle on Highway 637 approximately 8 kilometers west of Highway 69 in Waldie Township, Ontario

Police attended and located human remains outside of a vehicle.

The identity of the deceased has not been confirmed. A post mortem examination will take place in the coming days.

The Sudbury Detachment Crime Unit is working under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-FPS).

There is no threat to public safety.