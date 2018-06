Jun 17, 2018 @ 20:53

The highway has been reopened.

Jun 17, 2018 @ 17:36

Jun 17, 2018 @ 17:18

Highway 17 is currently closed west of North Bay (Hwy17 b/t Landfill Site Rd and Mosquito Creek Rd) because of a serious collision. OPP advise that Traffic Collision experts are on scene to collect evidence. The highway was closed at 1:39 p.m.

OPP say that a detour is available, and ask for people to check @511ONNortheastfor details.

U/K when it will open at this time.