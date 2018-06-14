Ladies Night Golf – June 13, 2018

Number of players – 32

1st in 1st Flight – Suzanne Lacasse, Guylaine Domich, Lise Noel – 37

2nd in 1st Flight – Erin Andrews, Maury O’Neill, Irene Grusys – 42

1st in 2nd Flight – Nadine Cartledge, Marie Andre Boivin – 45

2nd in 2nd Flight – Marcie DeLaFranier, Tammy Oliver, Carole Moisan – 45

1st in 3rd Flight – Linda Ilona, Nellie Harvey, Nicole Chapman – 50

Special Event Winners

Hole #1 – Northern Lights Ford – Golf Hat – Longest Putt – Alexis Alexopoulos

Hole #2 – Subway – 2 Sub Coupons -Longest Drive (59 and under) – Tammy Oliver

North of 17 – Lunch Coupon – Longest Putt – Linda Ilola

Hole #3 – J. Provost Contracting – $20.00 Cash Closest to the pin – 1st shot – Sherry Giroux

Hole #4 – Michipicoten First Nation – Special Golf Item – Longest Drive (60 and over) – Nellie Harvey

Canadian Tire $25.00 gift card – Longest Putt – Jody Tait

Hole #5 – Wesdome Gold Mines – $15.00 cash – Closest to Pin – 3rd shot – Meghan Korytko-Amos

Hole #6 – Wawa Motor Inn – $15.00 cash – Closest to Pin – 3rd shot – Tammy Oliver

Hole #7 – Millette General Contractors – $15.00 cash – Closest to the pin – 1st shot – Valerie Levesque

Hole #8 – Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $15.00 cash – Longest Putt – Marcie DeLaFranier

North of 17 – Large Pizza – Closest to pizza box – Maury O’Neill

Hole #9 – Home Building Centre – $20.00 voucher Closest to the pin – 3rd shot – Amanda Huff

Wawa Rent-All & Repair – Logo Prize – Longest Putt – Sherry Giroux

Other Prizes/Draws

Michipicoten Golf Club – Bucket of Balls – Most Honest Golfers – Cheri & Melanie

Michipicoten Golf Club – $10.00 Voucher – Meghan Korytko-Amos

Lise’s Cabinetry/Carpentry – Mini golf bag – Connie Taylor

Ladies Night Draw – $15.00 cash – Jody Tait

20 Foot Putt ($30.00) 3 Putters – Lise Bernath, Suzanne Lacasse, Cheri Lowe – No Winner

Thank you to our sponsors for the 2018 season of Ladies Night, we appreciate your generous support!

Please remember to book your tee time on Friday mornings by calling the Michipicoten Golf Club at 856-7409.