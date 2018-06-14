Ladies Night Golf – June 13, 2018

Number of players – 32
1st in 1st Flight – Suzanne Lacasse, Guylaine Domich, Lise Noel – 37
2nd in 1st Flight – Erin Andrews, Maury O’Neill, Irene Grusys – 42
1st in 2nd Flight – Nadine Cartledge, Marie Andre Boivin – 45
2nd in 2nd Flight – Marcie DeLaFranier, Tammy Oliver, Carole Moisan – 45
1st in 3rd Flight – Linda Ilona, Nellie Harvey, Nicole Chapman – 50
Special Event Winners
Hole #1 – Northern Lights Ford – Golf Hat – Longest Putt – Alexis Alexopoulos
Hole #2 – Subway – 2 Sub Coupons -Longest Drive (59 and under) – Tammy Oliver
North of 17 – Lunch Coupon – Longest Putt – Linda Ilola
Hole #3 – J. Provost Contracting – $20.00 Cash Closest to the pin – 1st shot – Sherry Giroux
Hole #4 – Michipicoten First Nation – Special Golf Item – Longest Drive (60 and over) – Nellie Harvey
Canadian Tire $25.00 gift card – Longest Putt – Jody Tait
Hole #5 – Wesdome Gold Mines – $15.00 cash – Closest to Pin – 3rd shot – Meghan Korytko-Amos
Hole #6 – Wawa Motor Inn – $15.00 cash – Closest to Pin – 3rd shot – Tammy Oliver
Hole #7 – Millette General Contractors – $15.00 cash – Closest to the pin – 1st shot – Valerie Levesque
Hole #8 – Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $15.00 cash – Longest Putt – Marcie DeLaFranier
North of 17 – Large Pizza – Closest to pizza box – Maury O’Neill
Hole #9 – Home Building Centre – $20.00 voucher Closest to the pin – 3rd shot – Amanda Huff
Wawa Rent-All & Repair – Logo Prize – Longest Putt – Sherry Giroux
Other Prizes/Draws
Michipicoten Golf Club – Bucket of Balls – Most Honest Golfers – Cheri & Melanie
Michipicoten Golf Club – $10.00 Voucher – Meghan Korytko-Amos
Lise’s Cabinetry/Carpentry – Mini golf bag – Connie Taylor
Ladies Night Draw – $15.00 cash – Jody Tait
20 Foot Putt ($30.00) 3 Putters – Lise Bernath, Suzanne Lacasse, Cheri Lowe – No Winner
Thank you to our sponsors for the 2018 season of Ladies Night, we appreciate your generous support!
Please remember to book your tee time on Friday mornings by calling the Michipicoten Golf Club at 856-7409.