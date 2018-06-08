Highway 17 CLOSED (Hwy17/519 Jct to White River) due to Collision (UPDATED 22:41)

Jun 8, 2018 @ 22:41

Ontario511 is advising that Hwy 17 is closed betwen the Junction of 17/519 and Hwy631/Elgin St (White River).

Jun 8, 2018 @ 22:20

At this time, Highway 17 is closed between the junction of Hwy17/519 to White River due to a collision between an OPP cruiser and a civilian car. The collision occurred around 7:30 p.m. at the entrance to the lodge at Hammer Lake, 60 kilometres north of Wawa.

The driver of the car explained that she was southbound and was preparing to turn into the lodge when her car was struck from the rear and spun 180 degrees by the cruiser. Both vehicles are on the highway blocking travel.

The officer and the passenger from the car was taken to Lady Dunn Health Centre for assessment by ambulance from White River and Dubreuilville. The driver of the car was shaken but not injured.

The highway is closed at White River and at the junction of Hwy17/519.

There is no indication at this time how long the highway will be closed. Traffic is currently stopped at the junction of Hwy17/519, and MTO signage at Wawa does advise of the closure.

Wawa-news will continue to update as more information becomes available.