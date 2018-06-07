Ladies Golf Night – June 6

Number of players – 54

1st in 1st Flight – Lise Noel, Guylaine Domich, Margaret Davidson – 42

2nd in 1st Flight – Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait – 42

3rd in 1st Flight – Valerie Levesque, Chantal Turcotte – 43

1st in 2nd Flight – Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Cathy Cyr – 44

2nd in 2nd Flight – Tammy Oliver, Carole Moisan, Laura Mersereau – 45

3rd in 2nd Flight – Linda Guindon, Paula Valois, Joan Jewell – 45

1st in 3rd Flight – Lise Bernath, Gladys Tessier – 49

2nd in 3rd Flight – Joanne Beland, Marsha Houde, Leslie Rogers – 50

1st in 4th Flight – Betty Robertson, Doreen Sabourin – 51

2nd in 4th Flight – Jennifer McLauglin, Laurie Oliver, Kathy Miller – 52

Special Event Winners

Hole #1 – Northern Lights Ford – Golf Hat – Longest Putt – Kelsey Dechamplain

Hole #2 – Subway – 2 Sub Coupons -Longest Drive (59 and under) – Valerie Levesque

North of 17 – Lunch Coupon – Longest Putt – Laurie Oliver

Hole #3 – J. Provost Contracting – $20.00 Cash Closest to the pin – 1st shot – Chantal Turcotte

Hole #4 – Michipicoten First Nation – Special Golf Item – Longest Drive (60 and over) – Linda Guindon

Canadian Tire $25.00 gift card – Longest Putt – Julie Hunter

Hole #5 – Wesdome Gold Mines – $15.00 cash – Closest to Pin – 3rd shot – Chantal Turcotte

Hole #6 – Wawa Motor Inn – $15.00 cash – Closest to Pin – 3rd shot – Johanna Rowe

Hole #7 – Millette General Contractors – $15.00 cash – Closest to the pin – 1st shot – Diane Spencer

Hole #8 – Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $15.00 cash – Longest Putt – Marsha Houde

North of 17 – Large Pizza – Closest to pizza box – Beth Vachon

Hole #9 – Home Building Centre – $20.00 voucher Closest to the pin – 3rd shot – Beth Vachon

Wawa Rent-All & Repair – Logo Prize – Longest Putt – Lise Noel

Other Prizes/Draws

Michipicoten Golf Club – Bucket of Balls – Most Honest Golfers – Julie & Jenelle

Michipicoten Golf Club – $10.00 Voucher – Ashley Dechamplain

Lise’s Cabinetry/Carpentry – Mini golf bag – Alexis Alexopoulos

Ladies Night Draw – $15.00 cash – Joanne Beland

20 Foot Putt ($60.00) 3 Putters – Kelsey Dechamplain, Kathy Miller, Lise Bernath WINNER – Lise Bernath

Next weeks putt starts at $30.00

Hole in One Draw from 2017 – WINNER – Anita Kraly

Thank you to our sponsors for the 2018 season of Ladies Night, we appreciate your generous support!

Please remember to book your tee time on Friday mornings by calling the Michipicoten Golf Club at 856-7409.