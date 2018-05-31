Ladies Night Golf – May 30

May 31, 2018 @ 08:05
Number of players – 46
1st in 1st Flight – Guylaine Domich, Suzanne Lacasse, Spare – 40
2nd in 1st Flight – Tammy Oliver, Carole Moisan, Laura Mersereau – 43
3rd in 1st Flight- Alexis Alexopoulos, Judy Zagar, Danette Mathias – 43
1st in 2nd Flight – Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait – 46
2nd in 2nd Flight – Michelle Wheatley, Tiffany Jarrell, Spare – 47
3rd in 2nd Flight – Lise Bernath, Gladys Tessier, Spare – 48
1st in 3rd Flight – Crystal Lutz, Marie Andre Boivin, Nadine Cartledge – 48
2nd in 3rd Flight – Chris Mitchell, Carm Tait, Joan Page – 49
3rd in 3rd Flight – Paula Valois, Sandra Case, Spare – 49
1st in 4th Flight – Kathy Miller, Laurie Oliver, Spare – 51
2nd in 4th Flight – Joanne Beland, Marsha Houde, Leslie Rogers – 55
3rd in 4th Flight – Kaireen Morrison, Aline Haman, Hugette Szekely – 55
Special Event Winners
Hole #1 – Northern Lights Ford – golf hat – Longest Putt – Cathy Cyr
Hole #2 – Subway – 2 Sub Coupons -Longest Drive (59 and under) – Alexis Alexopoulos
North of 17 – Lunch Special Coupon – Longest Putt – Sandra Case
Hole #3 – J. Provost Contracting – $20.00 Cash Closest to the pin – 1st shot – Mary Lynn McKenna
Hole #4 – Michipicoten First Nation – Special Golf Item – Longest Drive (60 and over) – Lise Bernath
Canadian Tire $25.00 gift card – Longest Putt – Carmen Tait
Hole #5 – Wesdome Gold Mines – $15.00 cash – Closest to Pin – 3rd shot – Carole Moisan
Hole #6 – Wawa Motor Inn – $15.00 cash – Closest to Pin – 3rd shot – Alexis Alexopoulos (birdie)
Hole #7 – Millette General Contractors – $15.00 cash – Closest to the pin – 1st shot – Betty Robertson
Hole #8 – Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $15.00 cash – Longest Putt – Marie Boivin
North of 17 – Large Pizza – Closest to pizza box – Michelle Wheatley
Hole #9 – Home Building Centre – $20.00 voucher Closest to the pin – 3rd shot – Suzanne Lacasse
Wawa Rent-All & Repair – Logo Prize – Longest Putt – Tiffany Jarrell
Other Prizes/Draws
Michipicoten Golf Club – Bucket of Balls – Most Honest Golfers – Joanne, Marsha, & Leslie
Michipicoten Golf Club – $10.00 Voucher – Silvana Dereski
Lise’s Cabinetry/Carpentry – Mini golf bag – Hugette Szekely
Ladies Night Draw – $15.00 cash – Paula Valois
3 putters – Suzanne Lacasse, Sherri Centois, Julie Hunter – NO WINNER