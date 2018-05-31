Ladies Night Golf – May 30

May 31, 2018 @ 08:05

Number of players – 46

1st in 1st Flight – Guylaine Domich, Suzanne Lacasse, Spare – 40

2nd in 1st Flight – Tammy Oliver, Carole Moisan, Laura Mersereau – 43

3rd in 1st Flight- Alexis Alexopoulos, Judy Zagar, Danette Mathias – 43

1st in 2nd Flight – Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait – 46

2nd in 2nd Flight – Michelle Wheatley, Tiffany Jarrell, Spare – 47

3rd in 2nd Flight – Lise Bernath, Gladys Tessier, Spare – 48

1st in 3rd Flight – Crystal Lutz, Marie Andre Boivin, Nadine Cartledge – 48

2nd in 3rd Flight – Chris Mitchell, Carm Tait, Joan Page – 49

3rd in 3rd Flight – Paula Valois, Sandra Case, Spare – 49

1st in 4th Flight – Kathy Miller, Laurie Oliver, Spare – 51

2nd in 4th Flight – Joanne Beland, Marsha Houde, Leslie Rogers – 55

3rd in 4th Flight – Kaireen Morrison, Aline Haman, Hugette Szekely – 55

Special Event Winners

Hole #1 – Northern Lights Ford – golf hat – Longest Putt – Cathy Cyr

Hole #2 – Subway – 2 Sub Coupons -Longest Drive (59 and under) – Alexis Alexopoulos

North of 17 – Lunch Special Coupon – Longest Putt – Sandra Case

Hole #3 – J. Provost Contracting – $20.00 Cash Closest to the pin – 1st shot – Mary Lynn McKenna

Hole #4 – Michipicoten First Nation – Special Golf Item – Longest Drive (60 and over) – Lise Bernath

Canadian Tire $25.00 gift card – Longest Putt – Carmen Tait

Hole #5 – Wesdome Gold Mines – $15.00 cash – Closest to Pin – 3rd shot – Carole Moisan

Hole #6 – Wawa Motor Inn – $15.00 cash – Closest to Pin – 3rd shot – Alexis Alexopoulos (birdie)

Hole #7 – Millette General Contractors – $15.00 cash – Closest to the pin – 1st shot – Betty Robertson

Hole #8 – Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $15.00 cash – Longest Putt – Marie Boivin

North of 17 – Large Pizza – Closest to pizza box – Michelle Wheatley

Hole #9 – Home Building Centre – $20.00 voucher Closest to the pin – 3rd shot – Suzanne Lacasse

Wawa Rent-All & Repair – Logo Prize – Longest Putt – Tiffany Jarrell

Other Prizes/Draws

Michipicoten Golf Club – Bucket of Balls – Most Honest Golfers – Joanne, Marsha, & Leslie

Michipicoten Golf Club – $10.00 Voucher – Silvana Dereski

Lise’s Cabinetry/Carpentry – Mini golf bag – Hugette Szekely

Ladies Night Draw – $15.00 cash – Paula Valois

3 putters – Suzanne Lacasse, Sherri Centois, Julie Hunter – NO WINNER