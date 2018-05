May 23, 2018 @ 20:11

Hwy 631 has been closed from White River to Hornepayne due to a culvert collapse. It is unknown how long it will take for the culvert to be replaced. However, with the culvert replacement south of Wawa a couple of weeks ago taking about 40 hours, one may anticipate a similar duration.

Word from the scene is that most of the highway surface has collapsed with the culvert (40km north of White River).