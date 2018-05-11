Breaking News

Culvert Collapse Closes Hwy 17 (2km South of Red Rock Lake LSPP Office)

May 11, 2018 @ 19:59

Broadspectrum employees placing a circle of cones around the area of subsidence.

 

Today at about 4:30 p.m. a sinkhole was reported two kilometres south of the Red Rock Lake LSPP Offices on Highway 17 (about 36 kilometres south of Wawa). A culvert that the Red Rock River passes through underneath the highway has failed. A small hole on the highway is the opening to a large washout; on either side of the highway, a guardrail has sunk lower than the neighbouring guardrails. The east side of the highway shows some of the shoulder has sunk, and created a dip in the highway. The west side of the highway shows some erosion beside the culvert.

 

The highway is closed from Wawa to Batchawana Bay.

 

Looking south – East shoulder showing the embankment has slid/sunk and there are cracks in the pavement where the culvert is collapsing; the guardrails are sinking as well.

 

 

There was no estimation of when the highway is expected to re-open. There is talk of possibly being able to open one lane, but there is nothing official. SE OPP have a manned barricade up at Pinewood Drive advising that the highway is closed, and a second barricade at Kinniwabi Pines Restaurant.

 

An SE OPP officer expecting the extent of the ‘sinkhole’. If you look closely you can see the dip in the highway from the sinking guardrail to the hole and through the yellow line.

 

There has not been a press release from the OPP advising that the highway is closed. 511ONNortheastern has tweeted “#Wawa #Hwy17 EB at #Hwy101 E, lane blocked due to repairs to culvert causing sinkhole. #ONHwys”. 

 

Wawa-news left the scene at 6:30 and people were starting to turn back to Wawa or Sault Ste. Marie. Eastbound travellers can take 101 to 129 and then to Thessalon to rejoin Highway 17; or reverse that for westbound. There were not any repairs underway at that time.

